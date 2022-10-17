ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Police investigating local hit and run crash involving vehicle and bicycle

By Idaho State Police News Release
 4 days ago

Idaho State Police are seeking information about a hit and run crash which occurred between a vehicle and bicycle on October 16, 2022, near the intersection of South State Street and E 4800 S in Franklin County.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 239-9808 or Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (208) 852-1234 ext. 2.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

