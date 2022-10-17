Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
Massive fire guts boarded-up restaurant in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road. At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street
At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School
At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
Car discovered in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in 1990s, police say
Police say the vehicle was possibly buried in the 1990s. Though cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, police say no remains have been located.
SFist
Unidentified Woman Killed on Antioch Trail After Being Set on Fire
Police in Antioch are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead on a walking trail early Monday after apparently being set on fire by another individual or multiple individuals. As KRON4 reports, firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (FPD) responded around 5:36...
Antioch police release photos of jewelry found with woman burned on trail
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released images of jewelry worn by a female homicide victim whose body was found lit on fire on a city trail early Monday and are seeking the public's help identifying her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, police said. The information about the jewelry and images were posted on the Antioch Police Department's Facebook page...
brentwoodnewsla.com
92-Year-Old Woman Killed in Brentwood House Fire
LAFD says no functional smoke detectors found in Cliffwood Drive home that caught fire Thursday morning. A 92-year-old woman was killed in a Brentwood house early Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 5:45 a.m at 405 Cliffwood Dive. LAFD crews arrived...
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
Large fire burning at abandoned Concord restaurant in strip mall, partial roof collapse
Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning, where part of the roof collapsed causing firefighters to retreat.
Brentwood man faces felony charges in deadly Walnut Creek hit-and-run
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Brentwood man is facing felony manslaughter charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. […]
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Oakley Police Say Man With Gun Near Vintage Park Elementary School
On October 19 at 12:29 PM the Oakley Police Department received a call of a man with a gun near the front office of Vintage Elementary School in the City of Oakley. According to police, the man with the gun had reportedly just slapped somebody else and ran away. The...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
Missing man with dementia has been found, according to Pleasanton PD
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 68-year-old with dementia has been located, according to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department. Earlier, Pleasanton police were asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday. Donald Campbell is 68 years old and was last seen near Mohr Avenue and Kolln […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months
Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
Petaluma arson arrest made Tuesday
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire […]
Comments / 3