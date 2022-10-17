ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released images of jewelry worn by a female homicide victim whose body was found lit on fire on a city trail early Monday and are seeking the public's help identifying her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, police said. The information about the jewelry and images were posted on the Antioch Police Department's Facebook page...

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO