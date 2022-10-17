HOUSTON — The Astros are unbeaten in the postseason – four games, four wins. And they’re doing it with one of the best all-time postseason hitters in a slump. Second baseman Jose Altuve is having a rough go of it at the plate in Houston’s four wins. The Astros leadoff hitter is hitless in 19 at-bats. But his teammates and coaches have said they’re not worried. That’s because Altuve has a history of tearing up the postseason.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO