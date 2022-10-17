Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
'Don't f--- with me' | Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have fiery exchange at NFL owners meeting, report claims
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has found himself in the national sports media headlines for the second time in a week for owner-related drama. During the NFL owners meeting in New York on Tuesday, Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaged in a "heated exchange" while the owners were discussing details surrounding a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a report published by ESPN.
Zach Wilson’s statement game could come at Russell Wilson’s expense
The 2022 football season has already provided several surprises. Some of the biggest include Zach Wilson‘s New York Jets sitting
Astros ace Justin Verlander sets MLB record for most postseason strikeouts
HOUSTON — It was a record-setting night for Astros ace Justin Verlander, who returned to his Hall-of-Fame form Wednesday night in Houston’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against New York. Verlander gave up one run – a solo shot to Harrison Bader -- while striking...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the open roof 'kind of killed us' after Game 2 loss in ALCS
HOUSTON — While fans got to enjoy the great fall weather during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, at least one person did not enjoy the roof being open at the ballpark. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed some of the team’s woes during Thursday night’s...
'We want Houston' | Yankees fans, players sound off ahead of the ALCS
HOUSTON — There wasn't a lot of postseason drama Tuesday night as the New York Yankees celebrated their ALDS series win over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans and players celebrated in the Bronx after the Yankees punched their ticket and hopped on a flight to face the Houston Astros. Now, Game 1 of the ALCS looms with a rested and ready 'Stros squad and ace Justin Verlander set to take the mound.
Astros rookie SS Jeremy Peña earns respect with bat, wins hearts with comment about mom
HOUSTON — The rest of the world loves to hate the Houston Astros but it's hard not to like rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who continues to shine on and off the field. Peña doubled twice before his Wednesday night homer against the Yankees to deliver an insurance run in the 4-2 Game 1 win. He's already had seven hits this postseason and his three extra-base hits equaled a rookie record for a postseason game.
Want the full fan experience while the Astros play in New York? Minute Maid Park hosting watch parties
HOUSTON — Want to have the full fan experience as the Astros take on the Yankees in the American League Champion Series in New York? Good news, the team is hosting watch parties this weekend at Minute Maid Park!. The watch parties are open to the public. All you...
Here's how the 'Chas chomp' started and what Chas McCormick thinks about it
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hit three solo home runs Wednesday in their Game 1 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. One of those home runs -- the one off the bat of Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick -- had Twitter buzzing. That's because the national TV cameras captured fans and even a couple Astros players, including Justin Verlander and Yuli Gurriel, doing the 'Chas chomp' as McCormick rounded the bases.
Feeling confident, Astros fans? World Series tickets are now on sale
Major League Baseball isn't wasting any time when it comes to World Series tickets. They're already on sale even though we don't know yet which teams will win the American League or National League Championship Series. Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 20. The tickets don't come...
Who is Jeremy Peña? Meet the Houston Astros new shortstop
HOUSTON — Houston, you have a new star shortstop. Baseball fans familiar with seeing Carlos Correa in the Houston Astros infield flanked by Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve may be wondering who this new kid is. Let's formally introduce you to rookie Jeremy Peña. The Dominican-born shortstop moved...
If history teaches us anything, it's that Astros fans shouldn't worry about Jose Altuve
HOUSTON — The Astros are unbeaten in the postseason – four games, four wins. And they’re doing it with one of the best all-time postseason hitters in a slump. Second baseman Jose Altuve is having a rough go of it at the plate in Houston’s four wins. The Astros leadoff hitter is hitless in 19 at-bats. But his teammates and coaches have said they’re not worried. That’s because Altuve has a history of tearing up the postseason.
