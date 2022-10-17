ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox4news.com

Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area

DALLAS - For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. That facility is renamed in honor of an African American medical pioneer. The new Parkland Charles Victor Roman Clinic will help improve the health of this...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Lucky North Texan wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

TERRELL, Texas - Some lucky person from Terrell won a million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was from the game 500X.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Two Dallas teachers surprised with $1000 for school supplies

DALLAS - Two Dallas teachers were surprised with hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Wednesday. Pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th grade math teacher Katherine Turck from DISD's Anne Frank Elementary received $1,000 each to buy school supplies as part of the Kids in Need Foundation. "I was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Phase one complete of southern Dallas park

The foundation for phase one of what is ultimately planned to be a five-acre deck park next to the Dallas Zoo is ready for the next step. TxDOT has passed the baton to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation to build the park.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire

KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
KRUM, TX
fox4news.com

Rally against domestic violence to take place in South Dallas

DALLAS - The numbers are numbing. More than one-third of all domestic violence victims in Dallas are African American women. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a rally against intimate partner violence and sexual assault. s hopes to draw attention to the problem and make some lives whole again.
DALLAS, TX

