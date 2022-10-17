Read full article on original website
Dallas ISD gives out fingerprint ID kits to identify children in case of emergency
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is giving families fingerprint ID kits as a part of a national program to identify children in case of an emergency. The inkless kits were given to families with students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Last legislative session Texas passed SB 2158 which told the Texas...
Scooters returning to Dallas? City accepting permits for companies to bring them back with new rules
DALLAS - Rentable scooters and bikes will return to the streets of Dallas soon. On Wednesday, the city opened up the application process for companies that offer shared dockless vehicles. The companies will be able to apply for a permit from Oct. 19 until Nov. 4. The city says it...
Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area
DALLAS - For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. That facility is renamed in honor of an African American medical pioneer. The new Parkland Charles Victor Roman Clinic will help improve the health of this...
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women.
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
Former Fort Worth ISD students-turned-teachers hope to inspire next generation of teachers
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD is looking to the future to try and help with its teacher shortage. They brought students together with several universities and colleges on Wednesday, hoping their students will return to the classroom as teachers. Former Fort Worth ISD student and now-teacher Aracely Valdes...
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
Lucky North Texan wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
TERRELL, Texas - Some lucky person from Terrell won a million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was from the game 500X.
Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
American Airlines posts record revenues in Q3 as travelers return to the skies
FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines says it saw record quarterly revenue in the third quarter of the year as fliers returned to the skies for the summer travel season, according to financial reports. The Fort Worth-based airline says it posted $13.5 billion in revenue in Q3, despite flying nearly...
North Texas man who killed one, injured 3 others at Dallas tire shop charged with federal hate crime
DALLAS - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and attempting to kill four others. 37-year-old Anthony Torres went to Omar's Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Eve in 2015 and shot at employees and customers inside, according to the indictment.
Two Dallas teachers surprised with $1000 for school supplies
DALLAS - Two Dallas teachers were surprised with hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Wednesday. Pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th grade math teacher Katherine Turck from DISD's Anne Frank Elementary received $1,000 each to buy school supplies as part of the Kids in Need Foundation. "I was...
Dallas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman, 21, who beat him at basketball
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at basketball. Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder. Hogg allegedly killed Asia Womack after a heated basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.
Phase one complete of southern Dallas park
The foundation for phase one of what is ultimately planned to be a five-acre deck park next to the Dallas Zoo is ready for the next step. TxDOT has passed the baton to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation to build the park.
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody.
Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire
KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
Here & Now: Dallas Urban League Young Professionals
Some young professionals are working to get more young adults to the polls. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has more in this week's Here & Now conversation.
Carrollton police officer, driver killed in crash on President George Bush Turnpike
CARROLLTON, Texas - A Carrollton police officer was killed in a crash on the George Bush Turnpike late Tuesday night. Carrollton police say Officer Steve Nothem was backing up a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Josey Lane when a passing driver struck the officer around 10:30 p.m.
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash remembered at emotional funeral service
RICHARDSON, Texas - Fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano was remembered at a funeral in North Texas Wednesday. Many of the people who knew Arellano best spoke at the service at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson. Arellano, 25, was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver...
Rally against domestic violence to take place in South Dallas
DALLAS - The numbers are numbing. More than one-third of all domestic violence victims in Dallas are African American women. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a rally against intimate partner violence and sexual assault. s hopes to draw attention to the problem and make some lives whole again.
