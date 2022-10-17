Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FFA FUNDRAISER
Members of the Brenham FFA will be KWHI’s guest this week on the Brenham ISD Roundtable. The group will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about its annual fall meat and fruit fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
kwhi.com
ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO. TO HOST CLAY SHOOT FRIDAY
The Rotary Club of Washington County is getting ready to hold its inaugural sporting clay shoot on Friday. The clay shoot will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boswell Porter 4H Shotgun Range near Snook. Rotary Club President Gena Wilimitis says the clay shoot will support...
kwhi.com
SUNDAY LAST DAY TO VOTE FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Anyone who still wants to cast their votes in Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza has little time left to do so. Sunday is the final day to vote on the 31 scarecrows spread around downtown Brenham. Ballots must be submitted at the Visitor Center at 115 West...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER TO HOST COFFEE CHAT WITH JENNIFER ECKERMANN
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend their monthly Coffee Chat. The Coffee Chat will be held tomorrow (Thursday) morning from 8am-9am at the Rock Store located at 5070 Main Street in Chappell Hill. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served courtesy of the...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR DLS INTERIORS
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) morning for an interior design and home furniture store in Chappell Hill. The chamber will celebrate the grand opening of DLS Interiors, located at 5075 Main Street, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
kwhi.com
PAINT THE TOWN PINK, HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO THURSDAY AT BLINN-BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County will “Paint the Town Pink” tomorrow (Thursday). This year’s "Paint the Town Pink" event is taking place as part of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Community Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Blinn College Student Center.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
kwhi.com
BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES FUNDRAISER PASSES $1 MILLION FOR REGIONAL NONPROFITS
The 4th Annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraising campaign surpassed its goal Tuesday of $1 million raised for area nonprofits. Preliminary donation totals are $1,012,882 on 3,369 donations. There were 161 nonprofit organizations that participated and received contributions, including 22 from Washington County. Last year, 154 nonprofits received benefits from $926,880...
kwhi.com
TWIN OAKS HOLDING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT SATURDAY
Brazos Valley residents can dispose of any hazardous waste they have for free tomorrow (Saturday) at a waste collection event in College Station. Disposal will be offered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building. Items that will be accepted include batteries, oils and filters,...
kwhi.com
AIR FORCE VETERAN WHO SERVED IN WWII, KOREA, VIETNAM CELEBRATING 100TH BIRTHDAY
A local U.S. Air Force veteran marks a tremendous milestone this weekend. Members of Brenham VFW Post 7104 and Ladies Auxiliary gathered today (Friday) at the home of Gene and Ruth Menking to wish Gene a happy 100th birthday on Sunday. Gene, who grew up in Round Top and currently lives in Brenham, was 19 years old and in boot camp when the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 thrust him into service. His 28 years of active duty spanned World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY CASE WILL NOT HAVE SECOND TRIAL; CASE DISMISSED
Prosecutors will not seek a second trial against the man accused of robbing Burton State Bank at gunpoint on June 7, 2018, and have dismissed the case. In a statement this (Thursday) morning to KWHI, Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken said her office has decided to “not move forward again” after the trial last week of 55-year-old Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange ended with a hung jury. Seven of the 12 jurors voted he was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery.
kwhi.com
FALL ANTIQUES SEASON UNDERWAY IN ROUND TOP
Fall antiques season has returned to Round Top and the surrounding areas. Vendors and shoppers from all over the country are coming together for the annual Fall Antiques Show, which features around 90 seasonal and year-round antique venues in Round Top, Warrenton, Carmine, Fayetteville and Burton. The show continues through October 30th.
kwhi.com
BI-ANNUAL POLKA SHOW THURSDAY AT SILVER WINGS BALLROOM
The Friends of Bluebonnet Opry’s bi-annual polka show is tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. This evening’s performers are Kenneth Kristynik, Gene Hackemack and Greg Machac, along with the Bluebonnet Opry House Band. Silver Wings opens its doors at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at...
kwhi.com
PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
CAMP FOR ALL FALL GALA RAISES $340,000
Camp For All’s annual fall gala last week proved to be a record-breaking evening in support of the nonprofit. According to a release from Camp For All, the event last Thursday raised $340,000. Funds raised during the gala directly support Camp For All’s programming that annually serves nearly 9,000 campers with challenging illnesses or special needs.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM & BURTON VOLLEYBALL HOME FINALES THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING
1.) Brenham 11-1 2.) College Station 9-3 The Burton Lady Panthers have also captured their district title. They will face Somerville in their home finale this (Friday) afternoon at 4pm. The Burton Senior players are going to be recognized on the court after the game. Other District Action: Milano at...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION CANDLELIT CHRISTMAS GALA NOV. 3
Faith Mission’s annual holiday tradition and primary fundraiser will soon be held at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. The Candlelit Christmas Gala is set for Thursday, November 3rd, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Over 500 people are expected to attend the event, which will have fellowship, a barbecue dinner and entertainment from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band.
kwhi.com
HIT AND RUN LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A hit and run in the HEB parking lot lead to the arrest of a Sealy man Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 7:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was notified of a possible hit and run in the parking lot of the HEB Grocery. Officer Buckner was able to locate the Suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, Joshua Steffens, 18 of Sealy, who showed signs of intoxication. Officer Buckner had Steffens perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Steffens was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle greater than $200.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED TUESDAY ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:30, Officer Bryan Morong effected a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Morong performed a consensual search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamines. Michael Tucker, 32 of Georgetown, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
500 GALLONS OF WATER NEEDED BY BRENHAM FIREFIGHTERS TO EXTINGUISH VEHICLE FIRE
The Brenham Fire Department required several hundred gallons of water Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. to 270 US Highway 290 West, on the main lanes of Highway 290 near Taco Bell. Captain Joshua Sebastian said units arrived to find a car with...
Comments / 0