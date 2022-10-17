After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO