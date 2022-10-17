Read full article on original website
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
Make-It Springfield creative hub previews new two-story Bridge Street expansion
After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.
Springfield Department of Public Works announces scheduled road work for week of Oct. 24
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s Department of Public Works announced its schedule for road projects planned throughout the city next week, and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes or to expect delays. Banner Street from Main Street, Indian Orchard, to Lowe Street – Utility work. Birchland Street...
Real estate: Condo sales hold steady in Worcester County
The dollar of real estate buyers shifted from single-family homes to condominiums across Worcester County in September, as increasing mortgage rates and a shrinking inventory continued their effect on sales across the state. Although on a mild note, condominiums struck as a more viable choice for buyers across the county, with 185 sales showing a bump from 179 sales during September 2021. ...
110-apartment mixed-use building proposed on Madison St. in Worcester
A Tewksbury-based real estate firm is proposing a six-story building in downtown Worcester that would include 110 apartments and ground-level commercial space, according to application materials filed with the city’s Planning Board. The project proposed by Winterspring Capital LLC is on a 24,465-square-foot lot at 5 Madison St., on...
Amid layoffs, closures Family Health Center of Worcester says it remains committed to high-quality care
After employees of Family Health Center of Worcester described an atmosphere of devastation and dread following layoffs and site closures, the center wrote a letter directly to its patients to address potential concerns. “It is important that we demonstrate to you that we remain committed to providing high-quality, equitable care,”...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON – This hilltop estate on Mt. Wachusett offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision...
UMass Amherst student hit by car at same site as fatal spring crash
For the third time this year, a University of Massachusetts Amherst student was struck by a car while crossing the same stretch of road near the campus core, school officials said. The student survived the collision near the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue last Thursday, the spot where...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
Zontre Mack arrested in fatal shooting of Boston 15-year-old boy
Police in Boston believe they have identified a second person responsible for the death of a 15-year-old boy, a recent middle school graduate, fatally shot in Dorchester over the summer. The Boston Police Department on Thursday arrested Zontre Mack, a 19-year-old Canton man, in connection with the July shooting death...
Patriky Sampaio Gomes, of Worcester, held without bail in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, was arraigned on six firearm-related charges including carrying...
More than 70 Springfield police officers attend funeral for slain Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy
SPRINGFIELD — More than 70 Springfield police officers set off for Connecticut on Friday morning to take part in the funeral procession for two Bristol officers killed last week in the line of duty. Thousands of people, including police officers from throughout the Northeast, are expected at the funerals...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday
A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
