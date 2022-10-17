ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager

Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Make-It Springfield creative hub previews new two-story Bridge Street expansion

After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Real estate: Condo sales hold steady in Worcester County

The dollar of real estate buyers shifted from single-family homes to condominiums across Worcester County in September, as increasing mortgage rates and a shrinking inventory continued their effect on sales across the state.  Although on a mild note, condominiums struck as a more viable choice for buyers across the county, with 185 sales showing a bump from 179 sales during September 2021.     ...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Zontre Mack arrested in fatal shooting of Boston 15-year-old boy

Police in Boston believe they have identified a second person responsible for the death of a 15-year-old boy, a recent middle school graduate, fatally shot in Dorchester over the summer. The Boston Police Department on Thursday arrested Zontre Mack, a 19-year-old Canton man, in connection with the July shooting death...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday

A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland

A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
WAYLAND, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
