Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Aleksandr Makhmudov, 50, 464 Willard Ave. Apt. A1, Newington, disorderly conduct. Miguel Angel Santana, 23, 44 Winship St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Vincenzo Daniel Lentini, 18, 267 Market St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, interfering w/ an...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jezne Z. Serrano, 22, of 20 Read St., Bridgeport, was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of third degree identity theft, second degree larceny, and two counts of third degree larceny. Daniel L. Blancato, 40, of 256 S. Main St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth degree larceny.
New Britain Herald
Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man
A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
Two people charged in attempted bank robbery in Plainville plead not guilty
PLAINVILLE – Two people charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery are fighting the charges filed against them. Alston Phillips, 27, and Christina Williams, 47, of Hartford, both appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court this week. During the proceedings, they each pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a robbery in Plainville in March.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 21. • A...
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
New Britain Herald
Plainville man gets six months in prison for threatening two people, dog
PLAINVILLE -- A Plainville man has been sentenced to half a year in prison for threatening to kill two people and a dog. Chase Truax, 52, received a six-month prison sentence during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. The prison term was ordered by a judge to...
New Britain Herald
Contractor gets probation for taking $5K from Plainville man, never doing job, similar behavior in Bristol
PLAINVILLE -- A Cheshire man has been sentenced to probation for accepting over $5,000 from a Plainville resident for a home improvement job he never did and similar behavior in Bristol. Emery Soeters, 36, was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last...
New Britain Herald
New Britain looks to string together some wins
EAST HARTFORD – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes’ second half of the season kicks off Friday from East Hartford with a contest against the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. The Hurricanes were able to escape the first half of their schedule with two wins in a much tougher stretch than they’ll see coming out of their bye week.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
iheart.com
CT Man Found Guilty Of Murder Of Groton Cousin
A Connecticut man has been convicted of a murder in Westerly. Louis Seignious Jr. of Norwich was accused of fatally shooting Vincent Sebastian in January 2020. Seignious became the subject of a manhunt after the shooting, which ended when he fell through the ceiling of a stranger's apartment in Groton.
Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy pleaded for an end to hatred and suspicion against the police. “To Alex and Dustin, you were both true heroes, amazing people and you will be missed beyond words by everyone,” said DeMonte’s wife, Laura, who is pregnant with their third child. “I am so sorry this happened to you. Two of the very best humans. So kind, positive and fun-loving.” DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, struggled to get behind a police cruiser and fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, also was shot — possibly by his brother — and survived.
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
Officers from neighboring towns to cover police shifts in Bristol as community mourns
Officers from surrounding communities like Torrington and East Hartford are helping to cover police shifts in Bristol this week after two Bristol police officers were killed in a shooting.
New Britain Herald
Helen (Ramias) Kisluk
Helen R. Kisluk, 96, of Southington, formerly of Plainville passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Edward Kisluk, Sr. and her beloved son, Edward Kisluk, Jr. Helen was born on May 18,...
