New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Aleksandr Makhmudov, 50, 464 Willard Ave. Apt. A1, Newington, disorderly conduct. Miguel Angel Santana, 23, 44 Winship St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Vincenzo Daniel Lentini, 18, 267 Market St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, interfering w/ an...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Jezne Z. Serrano, 22, of 20 Read St., Bridgeport, was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of third degree identity theft, second degree larceny, and two counts of third degree larceny. Daniel L. Blancato, 40, of 256 S. Main St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man

A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Two people charged in attempted bank robbery in Plainville plead not guilty

PLAINVILLE – Two people charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery are fighting the charges filed against them. Alston Phillips, 27, and Christina Williams, 47, of Hartford, both appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court this week. During the proceedings, they each pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a robbery in Plainville in March.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 20

The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 21. • A...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain looks to string together some wins

EAST HARTFORD – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes’ second half of the season kicks off Friday from East Hartford with a contest against the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. The Hurricanes were able to escape the first half of their schedule with two wins in a much tougher stretch than they’ll see coming out of their bye week.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

CT Man Found Guilty Of Murder Of Groton Cousin

A Connecticut man has been convicted of a murder in Westerly. Louis Seignious Jr. of Norwich was accused of fatally shooting Vincent Sebastian in January 2020. Seignious became the subject of a manhunt after the shooting, which ended when he fell through the ceiling of a stranger's apartment in Groton.
GROTON, CT
The Associated Press

Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy pleaded for an end to hatred and suspicion against the police. “To Alex and Dustin, you were both true heroes, amazing people and you will be missed beyond words by everyone,” said DeMonte’s wife, Laura, who is pregnant with their third child. “I am so sorry this happened to you. Two of the very best humans. So kind, positive and fun-loving.” DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, struggled to get behind a police cruiser and fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, also was shot — possibly by his brother — and survived.
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery

ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
ANSONIA, CT
New Britain Herald

Helen (Ramias) Kisluk

Helen R. Kisluk, 96, of Southington, formerly of Plainville passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Edward Kisluk, Sr. and her beloved son, Edward Kisluk, Jr. Helen was born on May 18,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

