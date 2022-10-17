ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Aleksandr Makhmudov, 50, 464 Willard Ave. Apt. A1, Newington, disorderly conduct. Miguel Angel Santana, 23, 44 Winship St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Vincenzo Daniel Lentini, 18, 267 Market St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, interfering w/ an...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Laurie A. Siwik, 50, 124 Charles St., New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure to drive in proper lane, ill opn mv under suspension. Danny B. Perez, 38, 116 Hudson St. Flr. 2, Berlin, disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass. Jose Anibel Gonzalez, 53, 91 Sexton St., New Britain, two counts –...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man

A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested

A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Helen (Ramias) Kisluk

Helen R. Kisluk, 96, of Southington, formerly of Plainville passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Edward Kisluk, Sr. and her beloved son, Edward Kisluk, Jr. Helen was born on May 18,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

