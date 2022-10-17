Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Aleksandr Makhmudov, 50, 464 Willard Ave. Apt. A1, Newington, disorderly conduct. Miguel Angel Santana, 23, 44 Winship St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Vincenzo Daniel Lentini, 18, 267 Market St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, interfering w/ an...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Laurie A. Siwik, 50, 124 Charles St., New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure to drive in proper lane, ill opn mv under suspension. Danny B. Perez, 38, 116 Hudson St. Flr. 2, Berlin, disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass. Jose Anibel Gonzalez, 53, 91 Sexton St., New Britain, two counts –...
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
New Britain Herald
Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man
A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
Suspected Auburn Thief Hoped To Look Good For Mugshot After Allegedly Swiping $21K In Jewelry
A 28-year-old Waterbury, CT., man made nearly every mistake he could before he allegedly stole $21,500 in jewelry from an Auburn mall earlier this week, police said. Jaquel Newsome was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a quick-thinking cop noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot and trusted his instincts to check it out, the Auburn Police Department said.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding
Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding. Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt....
sheltonherald.com
Woodbridge man dies after car flies off Route 8 overpass in Torrington, state police say
TORRINGTON — A man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car flew off a highway overpass, according to state police. State Police identified the man as Barry Zaret, 82, of Woodbridge. The Thursday incident is under investigation, state police said. State police said Zaret was traveling southbound on Route...
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested
A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
New Britain Herald
Helen (Ramias) Kisluk
Helen R. Kisluk, 96, of Southington, formerly of Plainville passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Edward Kisluk, Sr. and her beloved son, Edward Kisluk, Jr. Helen was born on May 18,...
Officers from neighboring towns to cover police shifts in Bristol as community mourns
Officers from surrounding communities like Torrington and East Hartford are helping to cover police shifts in Bristol this week after two Bristol police officers were killed in a shooting.
