Manasquan Elks hold ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

MANASQUAN — Excited kids in costumes gathered in the Manasquan Elks Lodge parking lot for this year’s “Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event, now in its second year, features cars parked with their trunks open and decked out with spooky Halloween decorations and candy for kids.

Organizer Melissa Colvin said that the event started last year as a safe option following the pandemic.

“The Elks, in general, like to promote youth activities that are wholesome, let’s say, so we wanted to do this last year for the first time sort of coming out of COVID, thinking parents may not trust neighbor to neighbor,” she said.

This year brought very creatively decorated trunks. One car was based on the “Jurassic Park” movies and the adults even dressed up in full-body dinosaur costumes as they handed out treats to kids.

The Elks supplied the candy, hot chocolate and other goodies for the event, according to Ms. Colvin.

