New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
zip06.com
Fall Rec. Progams, Celebration Underway
With the fall season has come a plentiful amount of recreational activities available for East Haven residents of all age groups, thanks to a number of classes and league events offered or supported by the Recreation Department. The adult fall bocce season continues with high participation, as 24 teams currently...
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
foxwilmington.com
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
zip06.com
Veterans’ Day Parade in Branford on Sun. Nov. 6
The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
Bear mauls 10-year-old playing in backyard
A 10-year-old boy was mauled by a 250-pound black bear in Morris, Conn., Sunday but survived and was recovering as of Monday afternoon. Black bear attacks are rare, according the state government.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
zip06.com
Writing the Land: Windblown I, Book Launch & Art Reception
Press Release, Branford Land Trust and Branford Cultural and Arts Alliance. You don’t want to miss this special book launch and art reception for Writing the Land: Windblown I on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event, hosted by the Branford Land Trust (BLT) and...
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Eyewitness News
16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl. They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday. She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants. Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds....
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
zip06.com
Compassion, Community and Cats
With compassion, community, and cats, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) has now been devoted to shoreline feline rescue for 25 years, with help from dedicated volunteers like Guilford resident Allison Alkire. “The anniversary to us is a big deal — 25 years!” says Allison. “We were officially formed in 1997. But...
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
