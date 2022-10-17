ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

zip06.com

Fall Rec. Progams, Celebration Underway

With the fall season has come a plentiful amount of recreational activities available for East Haven residents of all age groups, thanks to a number of classes and league events offered or supported by the Recreation Department. The adult fall bocce season continues with high participation, as 24 teams currently...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Veterans’ Day Parade in Branford on Sun. Nov. 6

The annual Branford Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday November 6. A ceremony will held on the Branford Green at 1 p.m. and the parade will set off at 1:30 pm. Participating in this year’s parade will be Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Branford High School Band, Branford Town Band, and Col. John Chester Fife and Drum Corps from Wethersfield. The Wethersfield group recently marched in Branford in the National Muster Parade hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps in August.
BRANFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Writing the Land: Windblown I, Book Launch & Art Reception

Press Release, Branford Land Trust and Branford Cultural and Arts Alliance. You don’t want to miss this special book launch and art reception for Writing the Land: Windblown I on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event, hosted by the Branford Land Trust (BLT) and...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl. They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday. She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants. Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds....
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Compassion, Community and Cats

With compassion, community, and cats, Branford Compassion Club (BCC) has now been devoted to shoreline feline rescue for 25 years, with help from dedicated volunteers like Guilford resident Allison Alkire. “The anniversary to us is a big deal — 25 years!” says Allison. “We were officially formed in 1997. But...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

