Atlanta, GA

Trae Young Makes Epic Appearance at Jack Harlow Concert

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young stole the show at Jack Harlow's concert.

Atlanta, Georgia, is not the birthplace of rap music, but it has definitely become the world headquarters of the genre. Couple Atlanta's influence on rap with the incredible facilities at State Farm Arena, and every major rapper must make the trip to the city at some point during the tour.

Last night, Jack Harlow performed in front of a packed State Farm Arena. The Louisville native and basketball fanatic kept fans in a frenzy for two hours straight.

However, Harlow made his performance legendary when he brought Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young onto the stage with him. Check out the Twitter video below for a brief glimpse at the epic moment.

Not only did Young make a special guest performance, but the All-NBA point guard sank a shot on the prop basketball goal on stage. No warm-up, no problem for the man they call 'Ice Trae.'

Last night was another reminder of the cultural impact Atlanta has on the country and of Young's soaring popularity.

The Hawks season starts on Wednesday night, and Young is already in playoff mode. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

