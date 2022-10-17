ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, NY

Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?

Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Longstanding Poughkeepsie Irish Bar’s Anniversary to Benefit A Good Cause

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is getting ready to celebrate 18 years with a big party on Friday. Mahoney's has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and with families alike. Winner of the 2021 Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town but also known for its nightlife, always popping with weekly events.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Halloween Safety Tips from New York State You Would Never Think Of

When it comes to spooky season here in the Hudson Valley, there's no shortage of events, activities and Halloween fun to be had. It is important, though, to remember spooky season safety to be sure that you and your Halloween crew stay safe. Here's a list of some things you may not have thought about when getting the crew (little ones and big kids too) ready to celebrate.
NEW YORK STATE
Timeline for the New Paltz Halloween Celebration

In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
