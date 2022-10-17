Read full article on original website
Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game
In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Travis Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders sign with Actively Black
Actively Black has expanded its NIL footprint to the college football ranks. The sportswear company has signed three Jackson State football players: Travis Hunter and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Each of the three athletes will be included in marketing campaigns from the brand celebrating Black style and culture. Founded...
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Cormani McClain, nation's top uncommitted prospect, sets decision date; Alabama, Florida, Miami are finalists
Lakeland High School (Florida) cornerback Cormani McClain is a truly special talent. In a 2023 class that has been defined by elite quarterbacks such as Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava, McClain has been firmly entrenched in the debate of "who is the nation's top overall ...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
4 B1G players land on 247 Sports' midseason true freshman All-American team
Making the jump from high school football to the collegiate ranks is never easy, but some players handle the transition better than others. And whether it’s related to opportunity or preparation, some true freshmen are able to make the jump into immediate playing time in college. Coming out of...
Big 12 Makes Official Decision On Texas, Oklahoma Future With Conference
Texas and Oklahoma now know when they will join the SEC.
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State
Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
Boo Carter, 2024 4-star ATH, includes 3 B1G teams in top 12 list
Boo Carter, one of the top ATH prospects in the 2024 class, is down to 12 schools. He announced his list on Thursday. Carter included 3 B1G programs on his list: Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. He also included Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, Kentucky, Jackson State, Clemson, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss.
B1G volleyball: BTN volleyball analyst Emily Ehman highlights 3 ‘Must-Sees’ as conference play heats up
Emily Ehman has revealed her top 3 B1G volleyball games of the week. The former Northwestern star named No. 13 Penn State vs. Maryland, No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Purdue, and No. 12 Purdue vs. No. 10 Minnesota as the top B1G games to watch out for. Penn State...
Papa Kante, 4-star big man in class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
Papa Kante — a 4-star big man out of Connecticut for the class of 2023 — is joining Michigan. Kante revealed his commitment Thursday. Kante took an official visit to Maryland in September and was considering the Terrapins alongside Michigan, Memphis, Rutgers and Pittsburgh. In the end, it is the Wolverines that come out on top for Kante’s commitment.
