San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Restaurants Facebook Community

If you have a question about any San Antonio restaurant, someone has an answer for you on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page. It’s an online community of over 100,000 foodies! Joining us with more are Alan Williams and Susie Lafredo. Facebook: @sanantoniorestaurants. Instagram: sanantoniorestaurants. TikTok: @SARestaurants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Miracle Body and Paint donates $15k to the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank received some much-needed help Friday. Miracle Body and Paint handed over a $15,000 check to the Food Bank. That's enough to provide 75,000 meals for people facing hunger during the holiday season, especially needed during a time when inflation is hitting everyone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Starline Costumes to remain open with new ownership

SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this week, Starline Costumes teased that it will be closing due to its’ owner retiring. But it was announced Wednesday that the local favorite will remain open. Jacob Dell, a San Antonio businessman, will be taking over the ownership of Starline Costumes later in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Metro Health announces the 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health’s, Healthy Start Program is acknowledging pregnancy and infant loss during its 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk. The event is Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller’s Pond. There will be a remembrance ceremony and a healthy family fair, which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after shooting victim at LA Fitness in August

SAN ANTONIO - The man who gunned down a victim while working out at a North Side gym on has been charged with murder. Jessie MacWilliams is accused of shooting Brandon Broadnax while Broadnax was working out at a local gym back in August. Investigators say MacWilliam’s walked up behind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

YMCA offers children a 'safe place' for gaming without fear of online predators

SAN ANTONIO - A haven for youth here in San Antonio is teaching parents and their children the skills to navigate the ever growing world of gaming in a safe environment. The YMCA's in San Antonio have become a safe haven for youth in the city. They have just opened a new state of the art gaming center where children and their parents can learn to navigate the ever changing world of gaming in a safe and supervised environment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13

SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More cyber attacks are targeting school districts

Cyber attacks are increasing across the globe, and many hackers are taking aim at school districts. Ransomware attacks cost US schools and colleges more than an estimated $3.5 billion in downtime alone last year, according to a new study. We've seen it happen in San Antonio. Last year, the Judson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

