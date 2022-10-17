Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Related
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Restaurants Facebook Community
If you have a question about any San Antonio restaurant, someone has an answer for you on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page. It’s an online community of over 100,000 foodies! Joining us with more are Alan Williams and Susie Lafredo. Facebook: @sanantoniorestaurants. Instagram: sanantoniorestaurants. TikTok: @SARestaurants.
foxsanantonio.com
Longtime San Antonio radio host, Russell Rush, under home hospice care
SAN ANTONIO - Russell Rush, long-time radio host on San Antonio’s 96.1 Now is in home hospice care. Rush, 44, has been a recognizable voice in San Antonio for fourteen years. In June of 2019, he announced he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma, with his co-host Raven alongside. Rush’s wife,...
foxsanantonio.com
Alabama, Clay Walker, Bret Michaels among new entertainers added to San Antonio Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO - Officials announced on Thursday more entertainers set to perform at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2023. Platinum-selling artists like Alabama, Ronnie Milsap, Clay Walker, Dwight Yoakum and Bret Michaels of Poison join an already star-studded lineup. Here is the current list:. Ryan Bingham –...
foxsanantonio.com
The outdoor, Rotary Ice Rink returning to Travis Park this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – With the recent dip in temperatures, the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park has announced that it will be welcoming back guests. The Rotary Ice Rink opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 16, 2023. Visits must be reserved, with new groups being let on...
foxsanantonio.com
Man slashed in the face while walking back to hotel from East Side store
SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to a hospital after being cut in the face by another man with a knife on the East Side. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 North near Splashtown Drive. Police said the victim was walking back to his...
foxsanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
foxsanantonio.com
Miracle Body and Paint donates $15k to the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank received some much-needed help Friday. Miracle Body and Paint handed over a $15,000 check to the Food Bank. That's enough to provide 75,000 meals for people facing hunger during the holiday season, especially needed during a time when inflation is hitting everyone.
foxsanantonio.com
Starline Costumes to remain open with new ownership
SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this week, Starline Costumes teased that it will be closing due to its’ owner retiring. But it was announced Wednesday that the local favorite will remain open. Jacob Dell, a San Antonio businessman, will be taking over the ownership of Starline Costumes later in...
foxsanantonio.com
Metro Health announces the 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health’s, Healthy Start Program is acknowledging pregnancy and infant loss during its 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk. The event is Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller’s Pond. There will be a remembrance ceremony and a healthy family fair, which...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after shooting victim at LA Fitness in August
SAN ANTONIO - The man who gunned down a victim while working out at a North Side gym on has been charged with murder. Jessie MacWilliams is accused of shooting Brandon Broadnax while Broadnax was working out at a local gym back in August. Investigators say MacWilliam’s walked up behind...
foxsanantonio.com
YMCA offers children a 'safe place' for gaming without fear of online predators
SAN ANTONIO - A haven for youth here in San Antonio is teaching parents and their children the skills to navigate the ever growing world of gaming in a safe environment. The YMCA's in San Antonio have become a safe haven for youth in the city. They have just opened a new state of the art gaming center where children and their parents can learn to navigate the ever changing world of gaming in a safe and supervised environment.
foxsanantonio.com
Stevens hangs on to defeat O'Connor in a classic on Thursday Night Lights
SAN ANTONIO - Stevens and O'Connor put on a show with one of the best games of the season thus far. Stevens was able to escape out on top in what was a nail-biter on Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. The Stevens Falcons (4-5 Overall Record) kept...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
foxsanantonio.com
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13
SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
foxsanantonio.com
Three indicted after robbing & shooting 20-year-old man outside of hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO - Three men were indicted Friday on charges of Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery. Robert Ortiz, Arturo Reyes, and Nathan Cruz, pictured above, were charged in the death of 20-year-old, Takhai Michael. The three were part of a group that confronted Michael and his girlfriend outside of a...
foxsanantonio.com
More cyber attacks are targeting school districts
Cyber attacks are increasing across the globe, and many hackers are taking aim at school districts. Ransomware attacks cost US schools and colleges more than an estimated $3.5 billion in downtime alone last year, according to a new study. We've seen it happen in San Antonio. Last year, the Judson...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters rescue wrong-way driver after truck flips over following crash, police said
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after a crash that left him trapped inside his truck. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday off San Pedro Avenue and West Contour Drive on the North Side. Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding down when he drove the...
Comments / 0