ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Gerrit Cole gets last laugh on Guardians' Josh Naylor following 'cute' home run celebration

By Zac Al-Khateeb
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch

HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Astros Jeremy Peña’s Rumored Girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla

Jeremy Peña recently revealed for whom he makes the heart sign gestures after big plays. While Houston Astros fans found out they’re directed at his mom, they’re also curious about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend. He went public with his relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla in 2019, but both are extremely private. Fans are eager to know more about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, and hoping for confirmation that they are still together. So we reveal more about her background in this Vasiliqi Turlla wiki.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Yankees Clarke Schmidt’s Girlfriend, Riley Redding

Clarke Schmidt, the pitcher for the New York Yankees, made his debut in 2020. Nonetheless, recent games have been particularly trying for him. Yet, his partner is a consistent source of encouragement for him. But the pitcher maintains lowkey about his relationship on social media. As a result, Clarke Schmidt’s girlfriend, Riley Redding, is a topic of interest for fans. So we reveal her background in this Riley Redding wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres ruthlessly mocked Guardians' Josh Naylor with 'who's your daddy' chant, rock the baby in Game 5 of ALDS

Yankees fans trolled Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor during Tuesday's decisive ALDS Game 5, loudly chanting "Who's your daddy?" at the Cleveland slugger in the win-or-go-home game. Fans chanted and enthusiastically rocked their arms after Naylor flew out in the second inning, hitting the first baseman back for his viral...
CLEVELAND, NY
Golf Digest

Gerrit Cole is going viral for the lamest postseason celebration in baseball history

On Tuesday, the Yankees outlasted the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS series that simply wouldn’t die, setting up another pennant showdown with the arch-rival Astros. As it turns out, those Astros are the former employers of the Yanks’ stud ace Gerrit Cole, and after the win, as the Budweiser and bubbly flowed, Cole clearly had revenge, not revelry, on the mind. Or maybe he hates fun as much as he looks like he does. Who knows with this guy.
MLB

Yankees-Astros position-by-position breakdown

It’s time for the Astros League Championship … er, the American League Championship Series. The Astros haven’t obtained automatic entry into this portion of the postseason; it just feels that way now that they’ve advanced to the ALCS for the sixth straight year (the Braves of 1991-99 are the only other team to reach the LCS round at least six consecutive years).
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy