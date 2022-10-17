Yankees' Gerrit Cole gets last laugh on Guardians' Josh Naylor following 'cute' home run celebration

On Tuesday, the Yankees outlasted the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS series that simply wouldn’t die, setting up another pennant showdown with the arch-rival Astros. As it turns out, those Astros are the former employers of the Yanks’ stud ace Gerrit Cole, and after the win, as the Budweiser and bubbly flowed, Cole clearly had revenge, not revelry, on the mind. Or maybe he hates fun as much as he looks like he does. Who knows with this guy.

2 DAYS AGO