Yankees' Gerrit Cole gets last laugh on Guardians' Josh Naylor following 'cute' home run celebration

Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
Alex Cora warns Yankees fans about taunting Jose Altuve, Astros
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined Sweeny Murti and Keith McPherson on the Audacy Original Podcast “BXB” and had some advice for Yankees fans when it comes to taunting Jose Altuve and the Astros.
Did Astros troll Yankees with choice for 2022 ALCS Game 1 first pitch?
If you ever find yourself asking, “Did the Astros troll the Yankees here?” the answer is universally yes. The Astros always beat the Yankees, and Astros fans hate the Yankees immensely. It’s a devastating combo, and accusations of rent-free living certainly go both ways in the rivalry.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch
HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
Astros fan quits job to be at ALCS: A breakdown
And we most definitely have questions. Hope the Astros make it worth it.
Idiot Runs On Field To Hug Altuve Right Before Astros Start 9th Inning
Idiot Runs On Field To Hug Altuve Right Before Astros Start 9th Inning
ng-sportingnews.com
Yankees' Aaron Boone blames Houston's open roof for denying Aaron Judge HR: 'I think that's a homer all the time'
The Yankees fell 3-2 to the Astros Thursday, continuing their struggles against the No. 1 team in the American League. It dropped them to 2-0 in the series heading back to the friendly confines of New York. No one will be happier to be home than manager Aaron Boone, who...
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Houston Astros Jeremy Peña’s Rumored Girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla
Jeremy Peña recently revealed for whom he makes the heart sign gestures after big plays. While Houston Astros fans found out they’re directed at his mom, they’re also curious about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend. He went public with his relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla in 2019, but both are extremely private. Fans are eager to know more about Jeremy Peña’s girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, and hoping for confirmation that they are still together. So we reveal more about her background in this Vasiliqi Turlla wiki.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Yankees Clarke Schmidt’s Girlfriend, Riley Redding
Clarke Schmidt, the pitcher for the New York Yankees, made his debut in 2020. Nonetheless, recent games have been particularly trying for him. Yet, his partner is a consistent source of encouragement for him. But the pitcher maintains lowkey about his relationship on social media. As a result, Clarke Schmidt’s girlfriend, Riley Redding, is a topic of interest for fans. So we reveal her background in this Riley Redding wiki.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres ruthlessly mocked Guardians' Josh Naylor with 'who's your daddy' chant, rock the baby in Game 5 of ALDS
Yankees fans trolled Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor during Tuesday's decisive ALDS Game 5, loudly chanting "Who's your daddy?" at the Cleveland slugger in the win-or-go-home game. Fans chanted and enthusiastically rocked their arms after Naylor flew out in the second inning, hitting the first baseman back for his viral...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Yankees vs. Astros on today? Time, TV schedule for the 2022 ALCS Game 2
The Yankees were always going to have a tough battle in Game 1 of the ALCS. After winning a five-game ALDS slugfest against the Guardians, they had to turn around play in Houston about 24 hours later against an Astros team that had been off since Saturday. The result is...
Golf Digest
Gerrit Cole is going viral for the lamest postseason celebration in baseball history
On Tuesday, the Yankees outlasted the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS series that simply wouldn’t die, setting up another pennant showdown with the arch-rival Astros. As it turns out, those Astros are the former employers of the Yanks’ stud ace Gerrit Cole, and after the win, as the Budweiser and bubbly flowed, Cole clearly had revenge, not revelry, on the mind. Or maybe he hates fun as much as he looks like he does. Who knows with this guy.
MLB
Yankees-Astros position-by-position breakdown
It’s time for the Astros League Championship … er, the American League Championship Series. The Astros haven’t obtained automatic entry into this portion of the postseason; it just feels that way now that they’ve advanced to the ALCS for the sixth straight year (the Braves of 1991-99 are the only other team to reach the LCS round at least six consecutive years).
Comments / 0