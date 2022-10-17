NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday.

According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot.

Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father had been shot.

Police spotted shell casings in multiple locations in the home and a man on the sofa bleeding from “several locations” on his body, the report stated.

Officers, fire, and EMS units attempted life-saving measures on the man before pronouncing him dead.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the deceased man as Anthony Heyward II, 35, from the North Charleston area.

No arrests have been announced and an investigation is in progress.

