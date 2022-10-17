ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday.

According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot.

Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father had been shot.

Police spotted shell casings in multiple locations in the home and a man on the sofa bleeding from “several locations” on his body, the report stated.

Officers, fire, and EMS units attempted life-saving measures on the man before pronouncing him dead.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the deceased man as Anthony Heyward II, 35, from the North Charleston area.

No arrests have been announced and an investigation is in progress.

Comments / 5

Usrfrtmrw
4d ago

More reason to have a home defense weapon and know how to use it. Your 2nd amendment is the first line of defense against liberals, gun grabbing democrats and criminals, all birds of a feather.

Reply
6
Darlene Jenkins
3d ago

how do you know that it was drugs assumption everything is not about drugs all the time sometime it's your status moving up in the world think about that

Reply
2
 

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

