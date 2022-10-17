ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Phase one complete of southern Dallas park

The foundation for phase one of what is ultimately planned to be a five-acre deck park next to the Dallas Zoo is ready for the next step. TxDOT has passed the baton to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation to build the park.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Near Record-Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday Night, Wednesday Morning

This past weekend, a cold front brought the first fall taste to North Texas. The coldest air of the season will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The combination of light winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s area-wide. A few areas north of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower

DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Hundreds of dead fish have been discovered along the Trinity River in north Fort Worth. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up. Two weeks ago, a warehouse with hand sanitizer stored inside caught on fire about...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area

For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
DALLAS, TX
Awesome 98

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
CEDAR HILL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy