These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Phase one complete of southern Dallas park
The foundation for phase one of what is ultimately planned to be a five-acre deck park next to the Dallas Zoo is ready for the next step. TxDOT has passed the baton to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation to build the park.
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
Here’s how cool it will be in North Texas to start the work week into midweek
What is this? Cool temperatures are here in North Texas and it sure does feel good outside, but will it last past the middle of the week?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Near Record-Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday Night, Wednesday Morning
This past weekend, a cold front brought the first fall taste to North Texas. The coldest air of the season will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The combination of light winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s area-wide. A few areas north of...
fox4news.com
New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower
DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
West Dallas commercial building destroyed in overnight fire
A West Dallas commercial building has been destroyed by an overnight fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue got the 911 calls just past midnight and rolled to a stretch of commercial buildings near Sylvan and Fabrication Street
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
fox4news.com
East Oak Cliff golf course to host nationally televised golf tournament in 2023
DALLAS - Cedar Crest Golf Course in East Oak Cliff will host a nationally televised golf tournament next year. The I Am A Golfer Foundation made the announcement about the new tournament comprised of the top 50 Black collegiate golfers in the nation. The Southwest Airlines showcase at Cedar Crest...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Hundreds of dead fish have been discovered along the Trinity River in north Fort Worth. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up. Two weeks ago, a warehouse with hand sanitizer stored inside caught on fire about...
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
fox4news.com
Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area
For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
fox4news.com
Here & Now: Dallas Urban League Young Professionals
Some young professionals are working to get more young adults to the polls. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has more in this week's Here & Now conversation.
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD gives out fingerprint ID kits to identify children in case of emergency
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is giving families fingerprint ID kits as a part of a national program to identify children in case of an emergency. The inkless kits were given to families with students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Last legislative session Texas passed SB 2158 which told the Texas...
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
