These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
fox4news.com
Rally against domestic violence to take place in South Dallas
DALLAS - The numbers are numbing. More than one-third of all domestic violence victims in Dallas are African American women. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a rally against intimate partner violence and sexual assault. s hopes to draw attention to the problem and make some lives whole again.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD gives out fingerprint ID kits to identify children in case of emergency
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is giving families fingerprint ID kits as a part of a national program to identify children in case of an emergency. The inkless kits were given to families with students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Last legislative session Texas passed SB 2158 which told the Texas...
fox4news.com
Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers. Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night. Candlelight Vigil. When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
fox4news.com
Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area
For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
gptx.org
Rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center Coming Soon
Integral Health Holdings will operate the rebranded Grand Prairie Medical Center (GPMC). Officials with Integral Health Holdings indicate that they will open an emergency room (possibly as early as December) and intend to operate a micro hospital with critical care units. Integral Health Holdings will also open additional healthcare components in phases over the coming year to 18 months.
Take a Look Inside the ‘Hidden’ Speakeasy in Fort Worth
A TikTok user shared the video of a “hidden” bar in Fort Worth called The Bodega. I say “hidden” because you wouldn’t know it was there unless you were looking for it. But if you look The Bodega up online, they’re very upfront about who...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
Third person charged in January Fort Worth murder case
A third person has been charged in the murder of a man in Fort Worth early this year. In January, a man named Kevin Brown was fatally shot outside his south Fort Worth home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
Dallas Observer
Plano Woman Faces a Second Lawsuit Over Racist Attack Against Four Indian Americans
A second woman has filed a lawsuit against Esmeralda Upton, a Plano resident caught on video attacking and hurling racist insults at a group of Indian American women as they were winding down a night out in late August. Indrani Banerjee and three friends met at the restaurant Sixty Vines...
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
fox4news.com
Here & Now: Dallas Urban League Young Professionals
Some young professionals are working to get more young adults to the polls. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has more in this week's Here & Now conversation.
Fort Worth home destroyed by fire
A Fort Worth home is pretty much a total loss from a Thursday fire. The Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about a fire at a house on Denver Avenue less than a block from Oakwood Cemetery
Fort Worth murder victim identified, suspect captured
A Fort Worth murder victim has now been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Monday, Luis Laureano-Perez was shot multiple times at El Corral Bar in east Fort Worth
