Chilly AM sun and 70’s for the week before a stormy weekend

Breaking into more chilly sun this morning with lows in the 30's and some wind chills in the teens and 20's for mountain communities. We'll gradually warm up to the low 70's again today, keeping the trend of seasonal temps way above the norm from 59 to 71 in Idaho Falls. High pressure will gradually diminish and the jet will drop some much colder air in here for late Friday and into Saturday with decent shower chances and our first real opportunity for winter weather mainly for mountains. Download our weather app and stay on top of the storms and track along with us. I'll have more for you at noon as we watch this recipe come together for the weekend. Highs most of the week in the lower 70's for the valley and upper 60's for the mountains. Lows around freezing, which is on track for mid October. Light winds until the weekend change.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

