ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Chilly AM sun and 70’s for the week before a stormy weekend

By Jeff Roper
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv9JK_0ic9O1G900

Breaking into more chilly sun this morning with lows in the 30's and some wind chills in the teens and 20's for mountain communities. We'll gradually warm up to the low 70's again today, keeping the trend of seasonal temps way above the norm from 59 to 71 in Idaho Falls. High pressure will gradually diminish and the jet will drop some much colder air in here for late Friday and into Saturday with decent shower chances and our first real opportunity for winter weather mainly for mountains. Download our weather app and stay on top of the storms and track along with us. I'll have more for you at noon as we watch this recipe come together for the weekend. Highs most of the week in the lower 70's for the valley and upper 60's for the mountains. Lows around freezing, which is on track for mid October. Light winds until the weekend change.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Chilly AM sun and 70’s for the week before a stormy weekend appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton students need help to race to the moon

Some local elementary students are racing to the moon. About 130 students at Teton Elementary School biked, walked, or used scooters to earn miles to reach the moon Thursday.  The post Teton students need help to race to the moon appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership

IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fuel spill quickly contained

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a fuel spill located at the 1500 block of E 17th Street.  The post Fuel spill quickly contained appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Home video captures early morning car explosion

IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Rigby embraces the Christmas spirit early

The 75th annual Toys for Tots toy drive is running once again, and the city of Rigby has embraced the spirit of Giving by kicking off the second week of the toy drive with a celebratory parade. The post Rigby embraces the Christmas spirit early appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy