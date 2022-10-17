Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
fox9.com
First round of grants released to help Minneapolis businesses rebuild after damages from 2020 riots
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Out of the devastation and ruin along Lake Street in Minneapolis from the 2020 riots, we got a look at the future thanks to millions of dollars in aid coming from a state revitalization program. "We love this neighborhood," said Lina Goh with Eat Street Crossing....
fox9.com
Fall at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska is decked out for the season, with a pumpkin rainbow tree to boot. FOX 9's Shayne Wells stopped by on Thursday to find out more.
fox9.com
Demolition starts on Nicollet Avenue re-connection project in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly a quarter century of talk, action came Wednesday in the form of demolition. The long-discussed re-connection of Nicollet Avenue at Lake Street took its first step. The former SuperValu attached to the west end of the former Kmart came tumbling down. The Kmart is...
fox9.com
Demolition begins at store next to Lake Street Kmart
After a long wait, work to open Nicollet Avenue began this week as crews demolished the grocery store next to the Lake Street Kmart in Minneapolis. Drone video shows crews at work at the former store.
fox9.com
Watershed Spa is Minneapolis' newest spot for some relaxation
Communal bathing has arrived in the Twin Cities. Newly-opened Watershed Spa offers the full ritual-based bathing experience. It starts with a shower and salt scrub, followed by a soak, then a cold plunge there’s also a sauna, spa and meditation room to close out the practice. The founder, Nell Rueckl, planned to bring this experience to Minneapolis after visiting a similar spa in Seattle. Watershed Spa also offers skin care, massage and acupuncture. It’s located in the Switch House in St. Anthony Main.
fox9.com
Kia, Hundayi stolen in Brooklyn Center; 5 juveniles arrested
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two vehicles – a Kia and a Hyundai – were stolen in Brooklyn Center Tuesday, leading to the arrests of five juveniles, police said. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers took a report of a stolen Kia Soul from an apartment building on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. At the same time, a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the stolen Kia was seen at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.
fox9.com
Hopkins PD works to make people feel safer after concerns about crime off Blake Road
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are working to make people feel safer in a busy area in Hopkins after a handful of incidents over the last year. The department also explained to the community how it's honing in on specific violent offenders wanted in the Metro area in hopes of getting them off the streets.
fox9.com
Minneapolis City Council rejects moratorium on homeless encampment removals
The Minneapolis City Council rejected a moratorium proposed on Thursday to pause all home encampment evictions for six months. The measure proposed by Councilmember Aisha Chughtai asked the city to stop its clearing of encampments in the city until April 30, 2023.
fox9.com
Family launches 'stop the violence' campaign after security guard killed in Minneapolis
Gabriel Mendoza-Cordova was shot and killed over the weekend while providing security at an Uptown bar. Loved ones who knew him as "Dino" gathered to remember him in St. Paul. His family is seeking justice, demanding to know what happened.
fox9.com
Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro. "We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
fox9.com
Chanhassen football's team manager runs in a touchdown
Chanhassen High School football team's manager Wesley Parker had a touchdown run after the half was over in Tuesday's game against Bloomington Jefferson to celebrate all his success throughout the years. The school athletics director thanked Wesley, saying "We are amazed by your energy and attitude you bring every day to our school and our team."
fox9.com
Maple Grove historic Village Hall fire investigated as arson
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Investigators suspect that a fire at a historic building in Maple Grove Tuesday night may have been intentionally set, and they are asking for the public's help to identify a possible suspect. The building, the historic Maple Grove Village Hall, caught fire last night...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie Police warn of spike in car thefts, thefts from vehicles
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Five vehicles were stolen and 18 vehicles had items stolen from them in Eden Prairie in a span of four days, which has Eden Prairie Police issuing a warning to those who live and work in the city. The Eden Prairie Police Department on...
fox9.com
Man stuck, killed by car in Minneapolis Wednesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was hit near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. Police responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the...
fox9.com
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
fox9.com
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
fox9.com
Serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis, families warn
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody. Amy tells...
fox9.com
Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning. During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.
fox9.com
Minneapolis marks creation of new government structure: RAW
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Andrea Jenkins, and City Council Vice President Linea Palmisano marked the government structure omnibus ordinance passing through the City Council. This ordinance is the first time in 100 years the city has changed its government structure, which includes four direct reports to the mayor.
fox9.com
St. Paul man sentenced in frightening kidnapping in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced for a kidnapping at gunpoint in February in which he took his ex-girlfriend across state lines and held her for more than a day until police were able to intervene. Derrick Fasig pled guilty in federal court over the...
Comments / 0