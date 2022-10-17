ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Watershed Spa is Minneapolis' newest spot for some relaxation

Communal bathing has arrived in the Twin Cities. Newly-opened Watershed Spa offers the full ritual-based bathing experience. It starts with a shower and salt scrub, followed by a soak, then a cold plunge there’s also a sauna, spa and meditation room to close out the practice. The founder, Nell Rueckl, planned to bring this experience to Minneapolis after visiting a similar spa in Seattle. Watershed Spa also offers skin care, massage and acupuncture. It’s located in the Switch House in St. Anthony Main.
Kia, Hundayi stolen in Brooklyn Center; 5 juveniles arrested

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two vehicles – a Kia and a Hyundai – were stolen in Brooklyn Center Tuesday, leading to the arrests of five juveniles, police said. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers took a report of a stolen Kia Soul from an apartment building on the 2800 block of Northway Drive at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. At the same time, a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the stolen Kia was seen at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North.
Twin Cities hospitals dealing with spike in RSV cases in children

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early spike in respiratory illnesses, namely RSV, is taking a toll on hospitals across the metro. "We are hitting what feels like a winter level, but it's only mid-October," said Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Chanhassen football's team manager runs in a touchdown

Chanhassen High School football team's manager Wesley Parker had a touchdown run after the half was over in Tuesday's game against Bloomington Jefferson to celebrate all his success throughout the years. The school athletics director thanked Wesley, saying "We are amazed by your energy and attitude you bring every day to our school and our team."
Maple Grove historic Village Hall fire investigated as arson

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Investigators suspect that a fire at a historic building in Maple Grove Tuesday night may have been intentionally set, and they are asking for the public's help to identify a possible suspect. The building, the historic Maple Grove Village Hall, caught fire last night...
Man stuck, killed by car in Minneapolis Wednesday night

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was hit near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway around 11:30 p.m. Police responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the...
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
Serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis, families warn

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody. Amy tells...
Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning. During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.
Minneapolis marks creation of new government structure: RAW

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Andrea Jenkins, and City Council Vice President Linea Palmisano marked the government structure omnibus ordinance passing through the City Council. This ordinance is the first time in 100 years the city has changed its government structure, which includes four direct reports to the mayor.
