Greenwood, IN

Silver Alert canceled after 1-year-old Greenwood boy found safe

By Matt Adams
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled after the boy was found safe. We have removed his name and photo from this article. We have also removed the woman’s name.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 1-year-old Greenwood boy.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the boy was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

He was last known to be wearing a black-and-white striped onesie with gray socks.

He’s believed to be with a 23-year-old woman. She’s about 5’7″ and 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Police said the woman was last known to be wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans. She’s known to drive a green 2014 Ford Escape with expired Indiana license plate REA502.

Anyone with information should contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or call 911.

FOX59

FOX59

