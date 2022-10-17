ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crystal Palace without Will Hughes again for Wolves visit

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYHOU_0ic9NtQz00

Crystal Palace will again be without midfielder Will Hughes for the visit of Wolves.

Hughes was absent for Saturday’s goalless draw at Leicester through illness and has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s clash.

Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), Chris Richards (leg) and Jack Butland (hand) remain out.

Wolves defender Nathan Collins returns from suspension after serving a three-match ban.

The 34-year-old Diego Costa may drop to the bench after playing 82 minutes in the win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain out while goalkeeper Jose Sa continues to play with a fractured wrist.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.

