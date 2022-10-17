ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge vs. Jose Altuve height: How iconic 2017 photo created a viral meme for MLB's tallest, shortest players

The Yankees and Astros have been on a collision course for the better part of the last decade, meeting in the postseason four times in eight years. While the Yankees are the more historically dominant franchise, it's been all Houston of late. The Astros eliminated the Yankees from the postseason in 2015, 2017, and 2019. After winning 106 games in the regular season, the Astros are aiming for history to repeat itself.
Astros' Jose Altuve shares moment with selfie-seeking field invader in ALCS Game 2 win over Yankees

Astros standout Jose Altuve was greeted with a surprise right at the end of Houston's Game 2 victory over the Yankees in the ALCS. With just three outs separating the Astros from a 3-2 victory, Altuve strutted to his usual post of second base quietly.Yet, as the ball zipped from bag to bag ahead of Ryan Pressly's opening pitch of the inning, a Houston fan, clad in a retro Craig Biggio jersey, slipped past security and made his way to the hole between first and second base — right towards Altuve.
