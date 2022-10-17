Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why Brandon Marsh's hair always looks greasy during Phillies games: 'It’s called having some f—ing edge'
Since entering the league in 2021, Phillies centerfielder Brandon Marsh has earned a reputation as one of the league's true fielding savants. He ranks in the 95th percentile in Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant. What's more impressive? That Marsh makes web gems like this look easy, all while...
Sporting News
Yankees' Aaron Boone blames Houston's open roof for denying Aaron Judge HR: 'I think that's a homer all the time'
The Yankees fell 3-2 to the Astros Thursday, continuing their struggles against the No. 1 team in the American League. It dropped them to 2-0 in the series heading back to the friendly confines of New York. No one will be happier to be home than manager Aaron Boone, who...
Sporting News
How many World Series have the Astros won? History of Houston's Fall Classic appearances
For the sixth year in a row, the Houston Astros are heading to the ALCS. They're looking to punch a ticket to their fourth World Series in those six years, and their first back-to-back trip. Indeed, what the Astros are doing right now is special. They only trail the 1991-1999...
Sporting News
Aaron Judge vs. Jose Altuve height: How iconic 2017 photo created a viral meme for MLB's tallest, shortest players
The Yankees and Astros have been on a collision course for the better part of the last decade, meeting in the postseason four times in eight years. While the Yankees are the more historically dominant franchise, it's been all Houston of late. The Astros eliminated the Yankees from the postseason in 2015, 2017, and 2019. After winning 106 games in the regular season, the Astros are aiming for history to repeat itself.
Sporting News
What channel is Yankees vs. Astros on today? Time, TV schedule for the 2022 ALCS Game 2
The Yankees were always going to have a tough battle in Game 1 of the ALCS. After winning a five-game ALDS slugfest against the Guardians, they had to turn around play in Houston about 24 hours later against an Astros team that had been off since Saturday. The result is...
Sporting News
Astros' Jose Altuve shares moment with selfie-seeking field invader in ALCS Game 2 win over Yankees
Astros standout Jose Altuve was greeted with a surprise right at the end of Houston's Game 2 victory over the Yankees in the ALCS. With just three outs separating the Astros from a 3-2 victory, Altuve strutted to his usual post of second base quietly.Yet, as the ball zipped from bag to bag ahead of Ryan Pressly's opening pitch of the inning, a Houston fan, clad in a retro Craig Biggio jersey, slipped past security and made his way to the hole between first and second base — right towards Altuve.
Sporting News
Bob Costas denies accusations of anti-Yankees bias during ALDS broadcasts: 'It's idiocy'
Bob Costas was the voice of the ALDS for many viewers. His soothing croon defined the Guardians-Yankees series, a five-game thriller that captivated much of the baseball world. Some New Yorkers weren't too pleased with Costas' commentary, though, believing that the veteran broadcaster held a fiercely anti-Yankees' agenda during the...
