The Yankees and Astros have been on a collision course for the better part of the last decade, meeting in the postseason four times in eight years. While the Yankees are the more historically dominant franchise, it's been all Houston of late. The Astros eliminated the Yankees from the postseason in 2015, 2017, and 2019. After winning 106 games in the regular season, the Astros are aiming for history to repeat itself.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO