Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 6

By Michael Fenner, Jay Puskar
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — In this week’s fan segment, we found plenty of “Yinzers’ in Orchard Park, New York. In a matter of about 5 mins of parking, we found lots of fans wearing that #8 jersey.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Do you think Kenny Pickett will be the franchise quarterback? Sommer Blackwell, Logan Keach, Brian Keach, Alicia Black, and Ryan Rosleck answer.

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 5

Fan(s) of the week: Vincent Murray from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6

Finally, catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Ham and Cheese Pinwheels.”

Don’t miss the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins for Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m.

