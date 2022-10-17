Baaeed’s younger sibling to be out this year

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baaeed’s younger half-brother is set to make his debut for William Haggas before the end of the season.

The two-year-old is out the Shadwell-owned mare Aghareed, who has so far produced the brilliant Baaeed and his high-quality full-brother Hukum – a Group One winner in his own right having taken the Coronation Cup in June.

The mare delivered a Nathaniel foal in 2020, a colt named Naqeeb who is now in training with Haggas and due to run for the first time before the season expires.

Though a half sibling to two very good horses, Haggas is mindful that sometimes even full siblings do not share the same talents as their relatives.

He said: “Most people who have got a full-brother are nothing like their full-brother, so though this mare has produced a fantastic horse in Baaeed and another very good horse in Hukum, there is a chance that he could be a good horse and we will campaign him as such, but if he’s somewhere near Hukum we’ll be thrilled.”

Haggas would like the horse’s first run to be on turf, but if he is ready too late in the season then Newcastle’s all-weather track is the preferred location for his debut.

He said: “We hope to run him this year. It’ll be a mile maiden somewhere, I’d love to get him on the grass, but we’re a bit tight for time now.”

