This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
KSAT 12
As Seen on Sa Live-Friday, October 21, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new brunch menu, fun Halloween events and a zombie war. Plus, we talk to Deja Skye from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” T.V. series. Looking for a fun weekend outing? We tell you why Dos Sirenos Brewing is the perfect place to enjoy brunch, live music and a refreshing alcoholic beverage.
KTSA
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023. Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers. Already announced for...
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Support the San Antonio Zoo during this debut music festival at the Sunken Garden Theater. Finding Friday kicks off the afternoon and will be followed by the Spin Doctors, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz and the Josh Abbott Band. Guests can purchase food and drinks on-site. Tickets also include a zoo ticket that’s redeemable through the end of the year. Saturday 2-11 p.m. 3875 N. St. Mary’s St.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces additional entertainers for 2023 season
SAN ANTONIO – More world-renowned artists have been announced as performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Dwight Yoakam, Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Clay Walker and Bret Michaels have joined the lineup for the upcoming rodeo. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb....
KSAT 12
Bigger than ever: Outdoor ice skating rink returning to downtown San Antonio this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio holiday tradition is returning for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever. The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor. This year the rink...
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
KSAT 12
Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs
SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms. Russell Rush, a radio...
Iconic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short return to San Antonio on latest comedy tour
The comedians' 2015 tour featured a guest appearance from recently retired David Letterman when it stopped in the Alamo City.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
MySanAntonio
5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state
'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
Blastin’ the Badass Disco Tunes, This H-E-B is the Most Jammin’ in Texas
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
ktalnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with First Filipina-American Miss USA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Anchor Jezzamine Wolk caught up with the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss USA. Former Miss Texas USA 28-year-old R’Bonny Gabriel, a fashion designer from San Antonio, recently came under fire after some of her fellow pageant contestants claimed the competition was rigged in her favor.
KSAT 12
29-story residential tower at Hemisfair’s Civic Park approved by San Antonio panel
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has approved the plan for another tower to go up at Hemisfair. The City of San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design of a 29-story residential tower and a three-story retail building — the latest step forward in Hemisfar’s master plan of Civic Park.
'Kenny' was found roaming around outside the tv station | Forgotten Friends
SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Meet Kenny, aka Grey, a friendly feline found right outside of the...
