KSAT 12

As Seen on Sa Live-Friday, October 21, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new brunch menu, fun Halloween events and a zombie war. Plus, we talk to Deja Skye from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” T.V. series. Looking for a fun weekend outing? We tell you why Dos Sirenos Brewing is the perfect place to enjoy brunch, live music and a refreshing alcoholic beverage.
KTSA

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023. Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers. Already announced for...
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Support the San Antonio Zoo during this debut music festival at the Sunken Garden Theater. Finding Friday kicks off the afternoon and will be followed by the Spin Doctors, AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz and the Josh Abbott Band. Guests can purchase food and drinks on-site. Tickets also include a zoo ticket that’s redeemable through the end of the year. Saturday 2-11 p.m. 3875 N. St. Mary’s St.
KSAT 12

Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs

SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
MySanAntonio

5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state

'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
ktalnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with First Filipina-American Miss USA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Anchor Jezzamine Wolk caught up with the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss USA. Former Miss Texas USA 28-year-old R’Bonny Gabriel, a fashion designer from San Antonio, recently came under fire after some of her fellow pageant contestants claimed the competition was rigged in her favor.
