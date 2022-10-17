ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

UPDATE: Missing Logan County 12-year-old girl found safe

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: (12:14 P.M. Oct. 16, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Kaelynn Richardson has been found safe.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office says Kaelynn Richardson went missing from the Saunders Fork area. They say she could be wearing or carrying a purple blanket.

Kaelynn is 5’3″ and weighs 111 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call SRO Shawn Jarrell at Chapmanville Middle School at 304-855-8378 or 911.

