Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the vacancy rate in Chittenden County at just .4%, there isn’t nearly enough housing for all the people who want to live in the area. But a number of construction projects are in the works to ease the crunch. “This is my town, this...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone!. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders across our region are struggling to fill key jobs, leading to longer response times in some communities. To help ease the burden, a number of organizations signed onto a job fair to find help. Organizations that plan to be there include the Department...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
