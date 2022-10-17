BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.

SOUTH HERO, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO