Shelburne, VT

WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone!. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project

WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Franklin County hosts first responder job fair in Vermont

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders across our region are struggling to fill key jobs, leading to longer response times in some communities. To help ease the burden, a number of organizations signed onto a job fair to find help. Organizations that plan to be there include the Department...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington property owner appeals fine for illegal parking lot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner who was fined nearly $67,000 is appealing that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court. The Handy family was slapped with the fine over the summer for violating city zoning regulations by using their Pearl Street property, which used to be a gas station, as a parking lot.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, VT

