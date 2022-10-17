Read full article on original website
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few...
WCAX
Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Copley Hospital built a new surgery center five years ago. But the central sterile reprocessing department, where surgical instruments are cleaned, was too small. So the hospital is working on a $1 million expansion of the so-called backbone of the operating room.
