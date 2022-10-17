ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During Vermont’s youth and novice weekend this Saturday and Sunday, state wildlife biologists are encouraging hunters to stop by a biological check station once they bag a buck. The goal is to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Hunters...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 2 hours...
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

CRAFTSBURY, VT
CRAFTSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?. Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Authorities charge man captured in Vt. with murder of NH couple

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region

MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Working on the train from Vermont to New York City

Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

