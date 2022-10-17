Read full article on original website
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
WCAX
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During Vermont’s youth and novice weekend this Saturday and Sunday, state wildlife biologists are encouraging hunters to stop by a biological check station once they bag a buck. The goal is to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Hunters...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years
RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years.
WCAX
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
WCAX
Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?. Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the...
WCAX
Authorities charge man captured in Vt. with murder of NH couple
mynbc5.com
Three fire departments respond to engulfed structure in St. Albans City
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Three Vermont fire departments responded to a structure fire in Saint Albans City. It happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night near North Elm and Bellows streets. A video shows the building engulfed. Fire officials said the building was an old storage unit and...
WCAX
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
penbaypilot.com
New England 511 website upgrades made to better inform drivers in Maine, N.H., Vermont
The New England 511 website provides real-time road and weather conditions, links to live cameras, construction alerts, traffic warnings, and more. Users will now be able to select precise points (such as the beginning and end of a daily commute) and sign up to receive email and/or text alerts when anything impacts travel along that route.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
mountaintimes.info
Working on the train from Vermont to New York City
Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
