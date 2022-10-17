ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

LA Council Votes to Approve Law Targeting Misleading Pregnancy Service Centers

The Los Angeles City Council voted to approve an ordinance Friday that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising. The ordinance, proposed by City Attorney Mike Feuer, will come before the council for a second reading next...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo

After hearing from many public speakers Friday demanding that the Los Angeles City Council stop holding meetings until Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign over their involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, several council members explained why they were continuing with the city’s business and claimed that whether they meet has no leverage over the two embattled councilmen’s decisions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign

Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Meetings Next Week Scheduled To Be In-Person

The Los Angeles City Council is set to resume in-person meetings next week in the council chamber, according to the city clerk’s office. The agenda for next Tuesday and Wednesday’s meeting, posted Friday afternoon, notes the meeting location as the council chamber at City Hall. A representative from the city clerk’s office confirmed the in-person meetings to City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Harris-Dawson, Bonin See Possible Impact of Racism on Legislative Agenda

The Los Angeles City Council met virtually for the second straight day Wednesday as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal, while two members targeted by three of their colleagues in the leaked recording are wondering how previous city legislation might have been impacted by the attitudes of Nury Martinez, Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo as expressed on the tape.
mynewsla.com

Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon

A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall

Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August and put a stop for now to their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Returns To 4%

Losses in construction, hospitality and other sectors were offset by gains elsewhere in the regional economy, nudging Riverside County’s unemployment rate back down to 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in September, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Sentenced In Deadly 1993 Arson Fire In Westlake Area

A woman who was initially charged along with two others with murder in the deaths of 10 people, including two pregnant women, in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison. Johanna Lopez —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Parolee Who Joined Prison Pal to Steal Jobless Benefits Sentenced

One of two convicted felons who perpetrated an unemployment benefits scam that involved inmates at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, netting over $500,000 in stolen funds, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Brandon Christopher Avery, 29, of San Bernardino pleaded guilty in July to 13 felony counts...
BLYTHE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot In South LA Area; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department reported....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Los Angeles County

A wind advisory has been issued Friday in parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Southwest winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and Antelope Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy