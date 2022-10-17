Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes to Approve Law Targeting Misleading Pregnancy Service Centers
The Los Angeles City Council voted to approve an ordinance Friday that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising. The ordinance, proposed by City Attorney Mike Feuer, will come before the council for a second reading next...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
After hearing from many public speakers Friday demanding that the Los Angeles City Council stop holding meetings until Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign over their involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, several council members explained why they were continuing with the city’s business and claimed that whether they meet has no leverage over the two embattled councilmen’s decisions.
mynewsla.com
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Does Not Plan to Resign
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n does not plan to resign from his position despite continued widespread calls to step down, he told two media outlets Wednesday. De LeÃ³n conducted interviews with Univision, in Spanish, and CBS2, in English, and said that he will not step down over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal despite calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden to nearly all of his colleagues.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Meetings Next Week Scheduled To Be In-Person
The Los Angeles City Council is set to resume in-person meetings next week in the council chamber, according to the city clerk’s office. The agenda for next Tuesday and Wednesday’s meeting, posted Friday afternoon, notes the meeting location as the council chamber at City Hall. A representative from the city clerk’s office confirmed the in-person meetings to City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Harris-Dawson, Bonin See Possible Impact of Racism on Legislative Agenda
The Los Angeles City Council met virtually for the second straight day Wednesday as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal, while two members targeted by three of their colleagues in the leaked recording are wondering how previous city legislation might have been impacted by the attitudes of Nury Martinez, Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo as expressed on the tape.
mynewsla.com
Special Election to Fill Nury Martinez’s Former Seat Could Cost Over $7M
A special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal could cost Los Angeles up to an estimated $7.65 million, the city clerk’s office said Friday. The election would take place on April 4, 2023...
mynewsla.com
Probation Department Drops Case Over Member’s Alleged Tryst With Felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Los Angeles Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
mynewsla.com
Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon
A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
mynewsla.com
Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained
Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
mynewsla.com
Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August and put a stop for now to their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Returns To 4%
Losses in construction, hospitality and other sectors were offset by gains elsewhere in the regional economy, nudging Riverside County’s unemployment rate back down to 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in September, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Sentenced In Deadly 1993 Arson Fire In Westlake Area
A woman who was initially charged along with two others with murder in the deaths of 10 people, including two pregnant women, in a 1993 arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison. Johanna Lopez —...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
mynewsla.com
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Who Joined Prison Pal to Steal Jobless Benefits Sentenced
One of two convicted felons who perpetrated an unemployment benefits scam that involved inmates at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, netting over $500,000 in stolen funds, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison. Brandon Christopher Avery, 29, of San Bernardino pleaded guilty in July to 13 felony counts...
mynewsla.com
Family of Security Guard Announces Excessive Force Claim Against LASD
The family of Blake Anderson, whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar over the weekend was captured on cell phone video, will hold a news conference Friday with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The arrest occurred Sunday while Anderson...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff with Authorities near LAX Following Pursuit
A motorist who led authorities on a chase from the San Diego area to Los Angeles Thursday was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement personnel on a street overcrossing near Los Angeles International Airport. The incident began shortly before noon, when authorities in San Diego County began chasing the...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot In South LA Area; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department reported....
mynewsla.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Los Angeles County
A wind advisory has been issued Friday in parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Southwest winds are expected to be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and Antelope Valley.
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
