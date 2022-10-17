Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Superintendent Questions Preliminary District Enrollment Numbers
At the Storm Lake School Board meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said the district is still working out some kinks pertaining to total enrollment for the current school year, as preliminary figures only show a slight increase...(audio clip below :24 ) Dr. Cole said the district is investigating...
Storm Lake School Board Approves Free District-Wide Breakfast Program
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved a free breakfast program district-wide. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said the district received information approximately a week ago about possibly being able to offer the program...(audio clip below :22 ) The free breakfast program is retroactive to the start of the school...
Storm Lake Utilities Extension Project Schedule Will be Modified for Traffic Purposes
Adjustments are being made on the West 6th Street Utility Extension Project in Storm Lake, with construction expected to begin next week. According to the City of Storm Lake, the project is being modified to accommodate heavy traffic in the area around the schools. The City's engineer will work with the contractor to adjust the closing between Renshaw Drive and Highway 110 to avoid backup of traffic at key times when the public is accessing the schools in the morning and afternoon.
Lola Pauline Gordon, age 104, of Storm Lake
Lola Pauline Gordon, age 104, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on October 18, 2022, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery.
Storm Lake Man Receives Probation After Pleading Guilty to Fraudulent Practice Charge
A Storm Lake man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local convenience store was put on probation this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 29-year-old Albernard Clinton Jr previously pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class D felony. The State of Iowa...
Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Storm Lake Woman Arrested Near School for Driving While Intoxicated
A Storm Lake woman was arrested near a local school for operating a vehicle under the influence with children present. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers and members of the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance were called to the Storm Lake Elementary School at 1810 Hyland Drive at approximately 7:40 this (Fri) morning on a report that an adult female driver was slumped over the wheel of the vehicle in the student drop-off lane. Upon arrival, police found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jushmine Hainrick, slumped over and unresponsive. Officers manually unlocked the vehicle from the outside to check on her welfare, and detected signs of alcohol impairment. Hainrick allegedly transported and dropped off two young children just prior to the incident. The children were found to be unharmed.
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt
A Memorial Service for Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt, will be at 1pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. A Visitation/Luncheon will run from 11:30-1pm at the church. Ann passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional...
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
