Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Officials continue recovery efforts at Menominee fire site
MENOMINEE, MI— Cleanup at the Menominee warehouse fire is increasing. Officials say firefighters have been identifying and extinguishing smoldering hot spots and demolition and debris removal is well underway. The EPA is reducing the number of air monitoring and sampling sites as the potential threat of air impact from...
wtaq.com
Future Plans For Site Of Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Emergency responders are shifting into a longer-term recovery phase regarding the paper warehouse fire earlier this month. Several agencies gathered together to form a unified response to the fire. All involved agencies are planning a press conference Thursday. They will discuss containment and management of...
94.3 Jack FM
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
doorcountydailynews.com
Area manufacturers to open doors to local students
After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
doorcountydailynews.com
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
WLUC
UPDATE: Escanaba Public Safety still investigating school bomb threat
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE at 8:00 a.m. Thursday:. Following a bomb threat and soft lockdown Wednesday, Escanaba Public Safety requested bomb dogs from the Michigan State Police and Delta Force Security to search the Escanaba schools for potential bombs. Escanaba Public Safety also requested the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad be advised of the situation.
wnmufm.org
UW asks M&M Area Community Foundation to talk about education savings accounts for kids
MARINETTE, WI— The M&M Area Community Foundation has been recognized for its efforts to establish children’s savings accounts for post-secondary education and training. The University of Wisconsin Extension has invited Foundation Executive Director Paula Gruszynski to speak at forums about creating and expanding universal savings accounts. Educational and community leaders from Wisconsin, Michigan and other areas of the country will attend.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
wtaq.com
Details Released On Little Suamico Double Homicide, Bond Set at $1m
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – David Steinmetz told police he heard a voice telling him he “had to take a life” in the time leading to up when he admitted killing his mother and her husband on Oct. 1 in Little Suamico, according to charges filed Thursday. Steinmetz,...
wtaq.com
School Shooter Threats Turn Out To Be A Hoax
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police say that a report of an active shooter this morning at Green Bay East High School was a hoax. Police say it was part of a series of hoaxes called in at multiple schools across the state, including another at South Park Middle School in Oshkosh.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
WLNS
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
seehafernews.com
Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash
A pair of Two Rivers men were trapped for a time and injured late yesterday afternoon as the result of a one vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Mishicot. According to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig, a 53 year old Two Rivers man was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Comments / 0