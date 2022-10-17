Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NBC Sports
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
NBC Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady didn’t look like he wanted to be out there vs. Steelers
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying football right now. Roethlisberger said after watching the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday that he thought Brady appeared to be checked out of the game mentally. “Tom is the greatest. The Super...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
NBC Sports
Judge declines to stay Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL pending appeal of arbitration ruling
Jon Gruden officially has more wins this year than the team he used to coach. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the judge presiding over the former Raiders coach’s case against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell has refused to stay the litigation pending appeal of the denial of the league’s effort to force the case into arbitration.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Eagles lineman has very strong take on Tom Brady screaming at o-line
If you play on Tom Brady's team, there's a good chance the uber-competitive quarterback is going to scream in your face at some point. Brady is very passionate about winning, and when his teammates aren't doing their jobs, he lets them know. The latest example came last Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where cameras caught the 45-year-old QB berating his offensive linemen on the sideline.
NBC Sports
DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles won’t be asking Bruce Arians for input
Bruce Arians may officially be the special advisor to the General Manager of the Buccaneers. He won’t be an advisor, special or otherwise, to the head coach. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was asked on Wednesday whether he’d ask Arians for advice on how to fix a sputtering offense.
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett listed as questionable for Seahawks
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett‘s status is in question for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Lockett first popped up on the injury report last week with hamstring trouble, but he was active against the Cardinals and played 55 snaps in the 19-9 win. Lockett has not been practicing this week, however, and the team listed him as questionable to play this weekend because of that hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers designate Josh Wells for return
Offensive lineman Josh Wells is on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup. The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Wells for return from injured reserve. Wells started at left tackle in Week Two in place of the injured Donovan Smith, but he left the game with a calf injury and went on injured reserve a few days later.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports
CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott exit injury report
The Cowboys will have Dak Prescott in the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener. He exited the practice report Friday after full practices all week. Prescott will have his No. 1 receiver, too. CeeDee Lamb returned to a full practice Thursday and remained a full participant...
NBC Sports
Brett Rypien: We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and that meant Brett Rypien got plenty of work again on Thursday. Word out of Denver was that Rypien took the majority of the snaps on Wednesday, but he declined to confirm the split of the workload when he spoke to reporters about the prospect of starting against the Jets this weekend.
NBC Sports
Shaquille Leonard ruled out against Titans, Jonathan Taylor likely to play
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared the concussion protocol this week, but he won’t be in the Colts lineup against the Titans this weekend. Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Friday press conference that the team has ruled Leonard out. Reich said that the team wants to give Leonard another week of practice to get ready for returning after missing the last two games. Leonard also missed the first three games of the season after having back surgery.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones limited at Thursday’s Patriots practice
Word on Thursday was that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones believes he’ll be well enough to play on Monday night against the Bears after missing the last three games with an ankle injury, but Thursday’s practice didn’t do anything to confirm that. Jones was listed as a limited...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray: All I was saying to Kliff Kingsbury was to chill out
The Cardinals offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and signs of the strain that has taken on the team could be seen late in the second quarter on Thursday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an animated verbal exchange after the team...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones remains limited in Friday practice
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly expecting to be available for Monday night’s game against the Bears. But to this point, the QB still has not been a full participant in practice as he continues to recover from his high-ankle sprain. Jones was once again a limited participant in...
