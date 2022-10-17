Linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared the concussion protocol this week, but he won’t be in the Colts lineup against the Titans this weekend. Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Friday press conference that the team has ruled Leonard out. Reich said that the team wants to give Leonard another week of practice to get ready for returning after missing the last two games. Leonard also missed the first three games of the season after having back surgery.

7 HOURS AGO