ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20q8md_0ic9MOPB00

One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, announces the continuation of their tour with the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring, very special guest TOTO. JOURNEY will take the stage April 8 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.

JOURNEY features Founder, Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon, 3x Hall of Fame inductee: Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join JOURNEY in Wichita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yibvq_0ic9MOPB00
Photo credit INTRUST Bank Arena

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 21 at 10am and can be purchased online HERE , at www.selectaseat.com , by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Haunted Places in Wichita to Visit

Do you like to checkout haunted and scary places in and around Wichita? If you are brave enough here is a list of the real haunted places in Wichita to visit this Fall. The story is you can see Theorosa’s mother wondering around the bridge looking for her. Theorosa was a young girl in the 19th – century.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How Rick Petralia is pushing the envelope on flavor at Freddy’s

Rick Petralia led menu innovation at Fazoli’s for many years before moving over to Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers earlier this year, applying his deep culinary experience to a new platform. Burgers and frozen custard are very different from pasta, he admits, but menu development relies...
KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning hot into the weekend, watching rain chances

Temperatures are on a warmer path for a few days. The pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction from the way we started the week. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday. As the front approaches from the northwest, I would not be shocked if a city or two hits the lower 90s due to compressional warming ahead of the boundary.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Pratt Tribune

Public invited to Bison Auction at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 2

Kansas City, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will conduct a public auction to sell surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. and take place at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge – 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Those interested in bidding should arrive early to receive a bidder number.
CANTON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in Conway Springs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies. A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business

The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy