Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita

One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, announces the continuation of their tour with the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring, very special guest TOTO. JOURNEY will take the stage April 8 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.

JOURNEY features Founder, Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon, 3x Hall of Fame inductee: Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join JOURNEY in Wichita.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 21 at 10am and can be purchased online HERE , at www.selectaseat.com , by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.