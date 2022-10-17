ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Frosty morning, high near 65 Monday

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y91WY_0ic9MJzY00
Red Rocks Denver Colorado Starcevic

Patchy frost is expected to greet Denver residents Monday morning before temps warm up for a sunny, mild day with light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high is expected to reach near 65. A frost advisory has been issued for the Denver and Boulder metro area until 9 a.m. Most of the eastern plains and Interstate 25 corridor to Pueblo County are under a freeze warning until 9 a.m.

Frost is expected to return early Tuesday morning before temps could warm back up to a high near 68. Always protect people, plants, and pets!

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Dry, near-record highs Thursday

Warm, sunny and "very dry" weather with a high near 82 is forecast for the Denver area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Thursday's expected high nears Denver's record of 83 for Oct. 20 — with a "slight chance" the record is broken or tied — and is nearly 20 degrees warmer than the normal maximum temperature of 63 for Oct. 20.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 23: Glow at the Gardens — 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 29: Shreeek-Easy — Elevated Pop-up & High Touch Cocktail Experience, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Mile...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Play to your heart's content at Rocky Mtn. Pinball Showdown and Gameroom Expo. Hundreds of games, classic and new. Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows, 10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree. Play just for fun or in one of the tournaments. Buy your own pinball machine. Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission tickets: pinballshowdown.com.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver water rates going up

Denver water users face a bigger bill in 2023. An Oct. 12 decision by Denver’s Board of Water Commissioners means the average Denver single-family residential water customer will pay $591, up $35.51 per year or $2.96 per month. Suburban customers living outside of the city who are served by...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Almost $2 billion allocated to tackle homelessness in metro Denver over 3 years, study says

Local governments and nonprofits are on track to spend nearly $2 billion over a three-year period to tackle homelessness in some counties in the Denver metro area, according to a new study by a nonpartisan think tank. Although, some projections in the study may be premature and two other Colorado think tanks plus a service provider swiftly voiced concerns about the study's methodology, calling its findings "purposefully misleading." The explosive projected growth in spending from 2021 through 2023 reflects the gravity of the challenge that...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply

Castle Rock, Colo. (AP) — When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The engineering firm that approached him about the test explained the process, and together they sipped samples of recycled water. Seufert quickly understood it wasn't too different from how water is normally handled.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Grass fire in north Boulder sparks U.S. 36 closure, evacuation warning

A small grass fire's billowing smoke caused the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to close U.S. Highway 36 between Neva Road and Nelson Road in north Boulder. An evacuation warning has been issued for an area near Altona. The fire is between eight and 10 acres in size, according to the sheriff's office. Other agencies including Boulder County's Volunteer Emergency Squad and Boulder Fire Rescue are responding. Boulder County Sheriffs first...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Grass fire in north Boulder 100% contained, U.S. 36 reopened

A small grass fire's billowing smoke caused the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close U.S. Highway 36 between Neva Road and Nelson Road in north Boulder. An evacuation warning was issued for an area near Altona. The fire grew to about 10 acres in size, according to the sheriff's office. Other agencies including Boulder County's Volunteer Emergency Squad and Boulder Fire Rescue responded. Boulder County Sheriffs first reported the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
FRASER, CO
K99

These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area

Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Park Hill Golf Course small area plan approved by Denver planning board

Denver's defunct Park Hill Golf Course land may get a new lease on life after the city's planning board unanimously approved the small area plan Wednesday following a seven-hour meeting. It was just the first step in the City of Denver's large development review process. The plan might still change before final development plans are submitted and will have to be passed by a majority of Denver voters. Landowner Westside...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy