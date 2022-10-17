Denver weather: Frosty morning, high near 65 Monday

Red Rocks Denver Colorado Starcevic

Patchy frost is expected to greet Denver residents Monday morning before temps warm up for a sunny, mild day with light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high is expected to reach near 65. A frost advisory has been issued for the Denver and Boulder metro area until 9 a.m. Most of the eastern plains and Interstate 25 corridor to Pueblo County are under a freeze warning until 9 a.m.

Frost is expected to return early Tuesday morning before temps could warm back up to a high near 68. Always protect people, plants, and pets!

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.