Defense steps up big in win over Chiefs and Dawson Knox has his signature moment

KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes looked up at the clock and saw that there was 1:04 left to play Sunday afternoon, and as you might expect, he had no doubt he would drive the Kansas City Chiefs to another spectacular victory.

After all, that’s what he almost always does.

“Yeah, every time I get the ball, no matter what the situation is, I expect to find a way to win,” Mahomes said. “That’s what this whole offense (and) this team expects and so you get the ball with a minute left and two time outs, you’re trying to find ways to get chunk plays. I always expect to win until there’s literally no time so any time you lose definitely hurts.”

Mahomes is not used to not coming through, so he was as surprised as anyone when he threw an interception to Buffalo’s Taron Johnson on the second play of the possession which secured the Bills’ 24-20 victory at stunned Arrowhead Stadium.

“He read it perfectly,” safety Jordan Poyer said of Johnson. “I told him that was one of the greatest plays that I have seen on the field. The situation, the moment, that was just a hell of a play for this team.”

Mahomes has certainly had his way against the Bills defense in the past, but on this particular play, they got the best of him because everyone did his job.

Von Miller, who was brought to Buffalo to upgrade the pass rush, blew past right tackle Andrew Wylie and forced Mahomes out of the pocket to his right. Matt Milano, who was spying Mahomes in case he took off and ran, saw that Mahomes had no intention of doing that, so he charged straight at him, disrupting the passing lane.

And then Johnson, sitting in the short zone, saw KC receiver Skyy Moore had a step on Dane Jackson coming across the field from left to right, and he instantly knew that with the pressure Mahomes was under, the only play he had was to get the ball to Moore, even though it would be a short gain. Johnson reacted in a millisecond, jumped the route and made the pick.

“Yeah, they were in a shell type defense,” Mahomes explained. “Milano was in the way and then by the time I reset and threw it, (Johnson) made a great play and got back in there,” Mahomes said. “So it’s a good defense, it’s a good player, you’re at the end of the game (and) you’re trying to press the issue and get some completions because you’ve got to score a touchdown, but he made a good play when it counted.”

Sal’s Six Points

▶ 1. The defense balled out at the end: Johnson’s play was the highlight, obviously, but remember this: The previous defensive series for Buffalo was nearly as important to the Bills’ victory.

After the Chiefs took a 20-17 lead with 9:49 left, the Bills made one first down but then three straight plays failed with Allen getting sacked by Chris Jones on the last at the Buffalo 24, so the Bills had to punt. Giving the ball back to Mahomes in that situation is typically the proverbial final nail in the coffin.

Instead, the Bills forced a three and out as Miller sacked Mahomes on third-and-6, and the Chiefs had to punt from their own 22. Giving the ball back to Allen in that situation is typically the proverbial final nail in the coffin, and doing what Mahomes could not, Allen hammered that nail into place.

▶ 2. Dawson Knox’s signature season moment: This has been a tough time in the tight end’s life after his younger brother passed away in the summer, so the Bills were thrilled that it was Knox who caught the game-winning touchdown.

“For 88, to come out in the end and make that play, that’s the first person you want to see make a play, especially with what he has gone through this year,” said wide receiver Gabe Davis. “I am happy to see what he did and help us win.”

Knox ran an out route to the left side in the end zone against safety Justin Reid while Stefon Diggs was underneath, and the moment Knox made his cut, Josh Allen delivered a perfect pass which looked even better on the replay.

“I mean Josh threw a dime,” Knox said. “Josh just put it to where no one else can get it.”

▶ 3. Devin Singletary needs to have better awareness: Singeltary had a great first half as he rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries, but then in the second half he wasn’t able to get anything going, lowlighted by two bad decisions he made on what became the winning drive.

On second-and-2 at the Bills 32, Singletary ran off the left tackle and the Chiefs had it sniffed out, but had he just turned it upfield rather than dancing he would have made the first down. Instead, he was stopped a yard short and Tony Romo said on the CBS telecast what we were all thinking: Stop dancing and go forward. On the next play, Allen pitched it out wide to Singletary and while there was traffic as he got to the marker, Singletary again didn’t find a way to get the yard.

The Bills were dead last in third-and-1 success percentage last season and this year, they’re at 50 percent which is simply not good enough. They have to get these short yardage situations tightened up.

▶ 4. Tough day for Isaiah McKenzie: The slot receiver was back in the lineup after missing the Steelers game with a concussion but he made two poor plays that were costly. On the first possession the Bills got a little too cute with a play and McKenzie fumbled a weird little short pass, then had a chance to recover it but muffed it and KC took possession.

“It was a miscommunication,” McKenzie said. “It was a screen to the left, a handoff to me, but the D-end came upfield. I wasn’t supposed to get the ball. I looked back, I thought he threw the screen, and then I looked back and he threw it to me. I’m like, ‘that wasn’t the play.’ I was thrown off. It hit my facemask, but I can’t, we can’t … the play is on nobody. It is what it is, but that wasn’t the play. At the end of the day, it’s all on us.

And then in the second quarter on fourth-and-goal from the 3, McKenzie ran a poor route when it looked like he was supposed to sit down in the end zone rather than keep going and Allen’s pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

▶ 5. Spencer Brown injured his ankle: The Bills lost their right tackle on that last play to McKenzie, and he had to leave the game. Sean McDermott did not have an update after the game to the severity of the injury.

David Quessenberry, who was the starting right tackle throughout the offseason and most of training camp when Brown was battling back from offseason back surgery, replaced him. Quessenberry held up fine, but it was noticeable that without Brown in the second half, the Bills struggled to run the ball.

▶ 6. I didn’t like the squib kick: Last year in the playoff loss, the Bills paid a big price when Tyler Bass kicked the ball through the end zone, meaning no time came off the clock and Mahomes used those 13 seconds to get the Chiefs in position for a game-tying field goal.

The same situation came up Sunday, and the Bills blew it again. This time, Bass was told to squib the kick and the result was a return out to the 29 which chewed up only four seconds and left 12 on the clock. Naturally, Mahomes completed two quick passes and Harrison Butker kicked a 62-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10. If you had nightmare flashbacks, I don’t blame you.

I don’t know why this team is afraid of kicking the ball to the goal line and then going down and making a tackle. That type of kickoff takes more time, and usually, because the Bills have such a good coverage unit, they can make the tackle around the 20, saving yards that really matter in that situation. At least this time, the Bills still had the entire second half to overcome that mistake.

What they said in the locker room

▶ DE Von Miller on the final defensive play: “I don’t even know. I was just trying to get there. Patrick had been doing a great job of scrambling and getting away from us all game. In my head, I am just thinking that I have to get him down. I made an inside move, and he flushed out and we had Taron Johnson right there for the interception. It was a great team play. It feels good to go out there and do your job.”

▶ WR Gabe Davis on his TD reception: “I knew it was man-to-man. I knew what I had and that I was going to take it deep. Josh saw that and had trust in me and I was able to make a play. You need to make a play in those big moments. We need the offense to do that and it’s the best feeling in the world.”

▶ QB Josh Allen on his hurdling run on the winning drive: “It’s split second, it really is. Just trying to make a play for our team given the situation there. I think it used to (fire me up). I tried to stay as even keeled throughout this game, really any game I played in my career. Just try to be steady, not get too high, not get too low. Just trust what was being called and just try to go out and execute and that was what was called right there, a quarterback run.”

▶ CB Kaiir Elam on Johnson’s interception: “That was like a Kobe (Bryant) moment right there. That was way bigger than my interception, I think. It was something that was much needed.”

▶ WR Stefon Diggs on the faith Allen has in him: “It actually gives me a level of comfort just because I put a lot of time in as far as with my craft and what I’m trying to do not only for the team, but for myself. Pushing myself, challenging myself and in those moments, you want the game to be on you. You want your quarterback to trust you.”

Extra points

The Bills have been monitoring Miller’s snap counts and he was at 56% played in the first five games, but Sunday he was out there for 78% of the snaps and the result was two sacks and five QB pressures. On the Sunday Night Football pregame show, Tony Dungy said of Miller: “Opening night in L.A. we said they got Von Miller to be Mariano Rivera; give me a closer, give me some 98 miles per hour fastballs in the fourth quarter, and he did that. He got the sacks when they needed them. That’s what they needed, that’s why they got him.”

The Bills defense gave up two pass plays of more than 40 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster after giving up just one in the first five games, the 45-yarder from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle in Miami.

Allen completed 13 straight passes at one point in the game, a new career high for him. Also, his 17 TD passes in the first six games is the most ever by a Bill, breaking his own mark of 16 set in 2020.

Allen joined Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history with at least 300 yards passing, three or more touchdowns, and no interceptions in three straight games against a single opponent.

The Bills are plus-95 in point differential through six games. The Eagles are second at plus-56. No other team in the NFL is better than plus-30.

This is hard to believe but Stefon Diggs’ now holds the Bills’ record for most games with at least 10 catches. Sunday was his seventh and he’s only been here for 2 ½ years. His 49 catches are the most of any Bill through the first six games of a season.

