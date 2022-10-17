ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

Chainsaw accident traps worker on towering palm tree, California firefighters say

By Don Sweeney
 4 days ago

A tree trimmer found himself stranded atop a 60-foot palm tree in Spring Valley near San Diego after cutting his hand in a chainsaw accident, California firefighters reported.

The injury left him unable to treat himself or climb down Sunday morning, Oct. 16, San Miguel Fire & Rescue reported on Instagram.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man in a 30-minute operation, the post said.

The agency used a fire engine ladder to help the man, who injured his left hand, down from the tree, KSWB reported. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Spring Valley is a city of 31,000 about 12 miles east of San Diego in Southern California.

