Alfonso Demagistris
4d ago
ya, I'm not buying it! who exactly sais its the best sandwich shop in Connecticut. they are okay, but I've been to more local mom & pop places not as popular, that are 10 times better!
Bronzy Rubano
4d ago
hahahahaha. nardellis sucks. at least the one in naugatuck does and thats the original one. as soon as they started franchising the food went down hill super quick
Nardelli's named best fast food in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Connecticut — You may call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, but a national magazine has ranked the best place to get one in the state as Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe. Food & Wine magazine last week published a list of the best fast foods in each...
