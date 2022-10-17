Read full article on original website
Tim Crater
4d ago
can you imagine other truck drivers sticking up for this guy and getting on fox to say how brave he is and how tough his job is? that's what cops do after one shoots unarmed citizens.
Reply(1)
4
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
WLUC
Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula
GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food. Fremont...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
WLUC
Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety. The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
wnmufm.org
Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified
L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
UPMATTERS
Suspect arraigned in deadly L’Anse crash and fire
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois.
WATCH: Michigan teenager calls 911 from back seat to report mother's drunk driving
A Michigan teenager called 911 from the back seat of a car when she feared for her family’s safety because her mother was driving drunk.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly resisting, battering St. Joseph County Police officer
An expired license plate on a car leads to the driver taking off, then allegedly attacking the police officer. It was earlier this month when a St. Joseph County Police officer spotted the vehicle with the expired plate. Investigators described the driver, Terry O’Banion, as aggressive, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
abc12.com
New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new $850 million electric transmission line is planned to connect an area of Mid-Michigan targeted for renewable energy development to the power grid in Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in LaGrange County,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police mourn loss of K-9 that came out of retirement
BRISTOL, Ind. (WANE) A K-9 who patrolled with Indiana State Police for six years and helped with a slew of criminal arrests has been euthanized after battling a sudden illness for several days according to a department news release. Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with...
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
Comments / 3