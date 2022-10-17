ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'anse, MI

Tim Crater
4d ago

can you imagine other truck drivers sticking up for this guy and getting on fox to say how brave he is and how tough his job is? that's what cops do after one shoots unarmed citizens.

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
WLUC

Missing West Michigan family sighted in the Upper Peninsula

GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fremont Police Department in a press release on Friday corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver. On Monday October 17, surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver shows Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food. Fremont...
GULLIVER, MI
MLive

Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
LUZERNE, MI
WLUC

Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety. The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.
CBS Minnesota

1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
indiana105.com

Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
wnmufm.org

Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified

L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
L'ANSE, MI
UPMATTERS

Suspect arraigned in deadly L’Anse crash and fire

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois.
L'ANSE, MI
CBS Chicago

Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
abc12.com

New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new $850 million electric transmission line is planned to connect an area of Mid-Michigan targeted for renewable energy development to the power grid in Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in LaGrange County,...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police mourn loss of K-9 that came out of retirement

BRISTOL, Ind. (WANE) A K-9 who patrolled with Indiana State Police for six years and helped with a slew of criminal arrests has been euthanized after battling a sudden illness for several days according to a department news release. Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with...
INDIANA STATE

