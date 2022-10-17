ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Welcome Brush 1: Bedford Fire Department adds new truck to its fleet

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department now has a new addition to its fleet. Brush 1 is a 2022 Ford F550 crew cab built by Skeeter Brush Trucks and purchased through Atlantic Emergency Solutions. This truck replaced their previous 2006 Ford F550 extended cab. Many upgrades are...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Rustburg Christmas Light Show to take final bow this year

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of an era for a popular Christmas display in Rustburg. This is the final year of the Rustburg Christmas light show. Steve Frazier who runs the show said after more than a decade, he's decided it's time to back away. "As much...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Remains of Patrick Co. woman reported missing in 2018 discovered in North Carolina

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The remains of a Patrick County woman reported missing in 2018 have been found across the Virginia border in North Carolina. On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSET

Tractor-Trailer on its side, VSP investigates

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer is on its side in Gretna. Gretna Fire & Rescue was dispatched to an accident on Wednesday. This accident involved a tractor-trailer, firefighters said. This incident happened at the 31000 Block of US Highway 29. Upon arrival, units found a tractor-trailer on its...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LU introduces midterm candidates to students

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Liberty University invited all candidates running for Lynchburg City Council and the 5th Congressional District to introduce themselves to students during convocation. Candidates were asked to state their name, their party affiliation, and which race they are in. This semester, Liberty has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA

