Developer requesting permit to turn historic former Jones Memorial Library into a hotel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A historic building on Rivermont Avenue that's sat vacant for years, may see new life. Engineering and surveying firm Hurt and Proffitt is advertising a request for a conditional use permit for the old Jones Memorial Library, a building built in the early 1900s. The...
How a recession could impact Lynchburg, businesses share outlook on possible recession
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As fears of a recession continue to grow, our region may have a built-in silver lining, and businesses in Lynchburg say they're ready to weather a recession. David Eakin, the manager of The Art Box downtown said business is steady and they have some fiercely...
'Spread the Warmth:' Park View Community Mission, non-profits in need of winter coats
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the weather cools down and winter approaches, folks in the Hill City will be looking for ways to stay warm. One of the best ways, having a winter jacket. This fall, the Park View Community Mission and other non-profits in the area are in...
Cows in the classroom? Roanoke Catholic School to bring 'Mobile Dairy Classroom' to kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Catholic School is bringing cows to the classroom. The school will host the Southland Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy Classroom for elementary and high school Anatomy and Health students on Monday, October 24. The Mobile Dairy Classroom features an educational milking parlor with a live...
How to Decide What Medicare Plan is Right for You
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Humana can help you choose your 2023 Medicare plan. All you have to do is call to learn more. Emily spoke with agents to learn how you can figure out which plan is right for you.
Name your school! Danville Board looking for submissions for new elementary school
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools wants your input when it comes to naming a new elementary school in the area. This is in preparation for the construction of the new elementary school located at the GLH Johnson Elementary School site, located on Arnett Boulevard, to begin. DPS...
Welcome Brush 1: Bedford Fire Department adds new truck to its fleet
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department now has a new addition to its fleet. Brush 1 is a 2022 Ford F550 crew cab built by Skeeter Brush Trucks and purchased through Atlantic Emergency Solutions. This truck replaced their previous 2006 Ford F550 extended cab. Many upgrades are...
Oktoberfest will bring authentic food, music and beer to The Water Dog in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Water Dog is hosting their second annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event will feature authentic music, food, and beer that one would find at a traditional Oktoberfest. Owner Dave Henderson said they’re proud to bring an authentic fall festival to Lynchburg. In 2019...
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
Mobile Pet Clinic comes to Roanoke, hosted by Angels of Assisi
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — If your pets need vet care ahead of the holidays, the Angels of Assisi will be in Roanoke on Saturday to help you out. Angels of Assisi is hosting a mobile Pet Health Clinic at Fallon Park on Dale Avenue SE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rustburg Christmas Light Show to take final bow this year
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of an era for a popular Christmas display in Rustburg. This is the final year of the Rustburg Christmas light show. Steve Frazier who runs the show said after more than a decade, he's decided it's time to back away. "As much...
'It's like day to day:' Two families still hotel-hopping after apartments deemed unlivable
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several families in building 828 at the James Crossing apartments are home safe, but others are still in limbo with no home to return to. "It's like day to day or night to night. We don't know from one minute to the next where we're going to lay our head at," tenant Terri Hendricks said.
Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
Remains of Patrick Co. woman reported missing in 2018 discovered in North Carolina
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The remains of a Patrick County woman reported missing in 2018 have been found across the Virginia border in North Carolina. On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina.
Tractor-Trailer on its side, VSP investigates
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer is on its side in Gretna. Gretna Fire & Rescue was dispatched to an accident on Wednesday. This accident involved a tractor-trailer, firefighters said. This incident happened at the 31000 Block of US Highway 29. Upon arrival, units found a tractor-trailer on its...
Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
'Devoted and loving mother:' NC man charged after Forest woman found unresponsive dies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a Forest woman found unresponsive in Bedford County died, the Sheriff's Office said. On Friday, October 7, the Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Madison View Drive, located in the Forest area, for a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive.
1 seriously injured, dog dies after fire on Lee Ave. NE in Roanoke: Officials
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke crews responded to a fire that left one seriously injured and a dog dead on late Friday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the blaze was in the 100 block of Lee Avenue NE. They said the fire is extinguished, as of noon. Crews said...
LU introduces midterm candidates to students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Liberty University invited all candidates running for Lynchburg City Council and the 5th Congressional District to introduce themselves to students during convocation. Candidates were asked to state their name, their party affiliation, and which race they are in. This semester, Liberty has been...
