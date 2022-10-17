ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

myqcountry.com

St. Joseph city council approves demo, rebuild of Red Lion Hotel site downtown

St. Joseph city councilmembers this week officially approved the demolition and rebuild of the Red Lion Hotel in downtown. HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The decision by city council confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure and build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

Candidates in huge 12th Missouri Senatorial District spar over issues

The candidates for the 12th Missouri State Senate District fielded a range of questions during a candidate forum sponsored by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Republican State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe defended the tax cuts enacted by the legislature in the recently concluded special legislative session, saying that it will have a positive impact on the state.
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

Kansas voters to decide check of state agency power

Kansas voters will decide whether the legislature should have. more power to overturn rules and regulations devised by state agencies. Question One is a Constitutional Amendment on the November 8th. ballot in Kansas. Americans for Prosperity of Kansas supports the measure with Legislative. Director Michael Austin arguing the power of...
KANSAS STATE

