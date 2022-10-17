ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

shtfpreparedness.com

Police capture woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K and smashed in clerk’s face with a brick

SHTFPreparedness may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. In early August, two women robbed a Circle K in Phoenix. In an effort to steal cash, alcohol, and cigarettes, they nearly robbed a man of his life. While one suspect was detained later that month, the other remained at large until Tuesday, when Phoenix police finally tracked her down.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

ASU police seek help solving dorm room burglary at Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Arizona State University police are seeking the public’s help in solving a recent dorm room burglary at the Tempe campus. The burglary occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at a student housing complex near Lemon Street and McAllister Avenue. Two people took two phones and...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call

PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police hosting event to amplify missing persons cases on Saturday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its ninth annual event Saturday to amplify missing persons cases. Family and friends of missing persons will have the opportunity to make detailed police reports and speak individually with detectives. Direct relatives can also provide DNA samples that will be entered...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Family of Arizona man killed by police after he threw rocks at their patrol cars plans to sue for $85 million

The family of an Arizona man fatally shot by Phoenix police after he threw rocks at their patrol vehicles has filed a notice of claim seeking $85 million. Quacy Smith, an attorney for Ali Osman's family, filed the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — on Friday naming the city, its police department, Chief Michael Sullivan and two officers as defendants.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe officer shoot woman who allegedly hit patrol vehicles

Police say the man barricaded himself inside. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the wake of rapid inflation. Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Morning temperatures are...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested over the weekend for fatally stabbing a man in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a stabbing emergency near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 2 p.m. Saturday and made contact with the victim and a suspect, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

