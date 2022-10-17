Read full article on original website
shtfpreparedness.com
Police capture woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K and smashed in clerk’s face with a brick
SHTFPreparedness may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. In early August, two women robbed a Circle K in Phoenix. In an effort to steal cash, alcohol, and cigarettes, they nearly robbed a man of his life. While one suspect was detained later that month, the other remained at large until Tuesday, when Phoenix police finally tracked her down.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
KTAR.com
ASU police seek help solving dorm room burglary at Tempe campus
PHOENIX – Arizona State University police are seeking the public’s help in solving a recent dorm room burglary at the Tempe campus. The burglary occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at a student housing complex near Lemon Street and McAllister Avenue. Two people took two phones and...
KTAR.com
Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call
PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Police hosting event to amplify missing persons cases on Saturday
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its ninth annual event Saturday to amplify missing persons cases. Family and friends of missing persons will have the opportunity to make detailed police reports and speak individually with detectives. Direct relatives can also provide DNA samples that will be entered...
Family of Arizona man killed by police after he threw rocks at their patrol cars plans to sue for $85 million
The family of an Arizona man fatally shot by Phoenix police after he threw rocks at their patrol vehicles has filed a notice of claim seeking $85 million. Quacy Smith, an attorney for Ali Osman's family, filed the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — on Friday naming the city, its police department, Chief Michael Sullivan and two officers as defendants.
AZFamily
Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
KOLD-TV
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
AZFamily
Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
AZFamily
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
AZFamily
Tempe officer shoot woman who allegedly hit patrol vehicles
Police say the man barricaded himself inside. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the wake of rapid inflation. Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Morning temperatures are...
AZFamily
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole. Brock Salveson was killed on Thursday when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His family is looking for answers on what happened. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained out.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night. Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale police warn about phone scammers posing as officers, seeking payments
PHOENIX – The Scottsdale Police Department is warning citizens that if they get a phone call from police threatening to arrest them if they don’t pay off a warrant, it’s a scam. The callers are telling targeted victims they have to make a payment by credit card,...
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and $2,000 found on suspects, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people in Maricopa County are in trouble after deputies found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars on them, the sheriff's office said. It's known how the suspects initially came into contact with deputies, but the sheriff's office says they were processed through...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested over the weekend for fatally stabbing a man in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a stabbing emergency near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 2 p.m. Saturday and made contact with the victim and a suspect, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
