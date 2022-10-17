ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
104.7 KISS FM

‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory

It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location. This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022. The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim...
104.7 KISS FM

FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper

Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
104.7 KISS FM

New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November

One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
104.7 KISS FM

LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue

One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming

October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council

Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
104.7 KISS FM

LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show

Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area

Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
104.7 KISS FM

Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again

It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Sunny Days with Leaves and Nighttime Temps Dropping

According to the National Weather Service, the first half of this week is forecast to have sunny skies with a light breeze. The highs are ~70 degrees with lows just above freezing. Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch. Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper.
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
104.7 KISS FM

Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

