Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023
The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023. Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Separate Ways" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory
It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location. This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022. The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim...
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween
It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue
One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening
Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM. The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102. It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:. A grazing table from Graze & Gather Casper. Treats...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show
Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
All Five Casper Fire Stations Prepped for Trick-or-Treaters
You can add the fire stations to your trick-or-treat route because all five will be ready. Between 5 and 8 PM candy enthusiasts can head over to one of their locations to get the goods:. 200 W. First St. 3900 S. Coffman. 2140 E. 12th St. 555 Landmark Dr. 185...
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area
Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again
It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
Sunny Days with Leaves and Nighttime Temps Dropping
According to the National Weather Service, the first half of this week is forecast to have sunny skies with a light breeze. The highs are ~70 degrees with lows just above freezing. Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch. Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper.
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County
The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
Intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive Closed due to Accident
According to a post by the Casper Police Department, the intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive is closed due to an accident. While it appears that the accident involved a Jeep and a motorcycle, it is unclear what injuries there were because of the accident or when the accident happened.
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
