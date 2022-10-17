Ohio police officer to pay fine for crash with baby inside while on-duty
An Ohio police officer pleaded no contest and will pay a fine after a crash happened while the officer was on duty.Close
According to the TimesReporter, Katelyn A. Brown, 26, a New Philadelphia police officer, was found guilty of failure to obey a traffic control device in connection to a crash that happened on August 29.
Brown was ordered to pay a fine of $144.
The news outlet says Brown had a red light and the person she hit had a green light during the crash. It’s also reported that Brown was using the police lights and siren because she was responding to a call.
A baby and driver were in the opposite vehicle and no major injuries were reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
