Ohio police officer to pay fine for crash with baby inside while on-duty

An Ohio police officer pleaded no contest and will pay a fine after a crash happened while the officer was on duty.

According to the TimesReporter, Katelyn A. Brown, 26, a New Philadelphia police officer, was found guilty of failure to obey a traffic control device in connection to a crash that happened on August 29.

Brown was ordered to pay a fine of $144.

The news outlet says Brown had a red light and the person she hit had a green light during the crash. It’s also reported that Brown was using the police lights and siren because she was responding to a call.

A baby and driver were in the opposite vehicle and no major injuries were reported.

