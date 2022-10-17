Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Louise Bullock
Louise Bullock, age 94, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her residence. Louise was born December 13, 1927, in Wilson, NC, to the late Fred Speight and Sallie Lamm Speight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Bullock; one son, William David Bullock; four brothers, Tom, David Lee, Sam, and Gene; and three sisters, Doris, Martha, and Rose.
clarksvillenow.com
David Ray Kent
David Ray Kent, age 40, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. No graveside service will be held.
clarksvillenow.com
Carol Ann Kraft Walker
Carol Ann passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born on April 2,1943 to Louis and Martha (Aaronson) Kraft. Born and raised in Ellicott City, MD, she also lived in Newark, DE before raising a family in Downingtown, PA. She remained in the Chester County area for many years before relocating to central Texas and then finally to Clarksville, TN.
clarksvillenow.com
John Gregory
John Gregory, 75, of Clarksville, TN died at his home on October 18, 2022, following a long illness. He graduated Ravenna High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force reaching the rank of Sergeant. After returning home, he took courses in computer programming and then joined Roadway Express in Akron working in their computer department for many years. While there, he also coached the Men’s Softball Team to the League Championship. But the proudest moments of his life were watching the births of his twin daughters.
clarksvillenow.com
Damon Anatoly Murray
Damon Anatoly Murray, age 21, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37040. Damon’s family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time-of-service Saturday at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Bill Wyatt honored with APSU endowment by Clarksville-Montgomery Health Foundation
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Health Foundation (CMCCHF) is pleased to honor Bill Wyatt through an endowment to Austin Peay State University. The Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship Award will provide resources for Austin Peay professors to expand student knowledge and experiences in the area of health...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU announces date for 39th annual Candlelight Ball and Candlelight Ball award winners
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the 39th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for serving as the inaugural Governor Sponsor, which is the 2023 Title Sponsor for Candlelight Ball.
clarksvillenow.com
County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant endorses Tommy Vallejos for state House | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am very...
clarksvillenow.com
Loaves and Fishes hosts Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Loaves and Fishes hosted their annual Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser to feed over 100 donors, allowing dine-in for the first time since the pandemic. “The last few years have been strictly takeout. But this year we have a DJ, music, and a space for...
clarksvillenow.com
Halloween in Clarksville: Your guide to festivals, trunk-or-treats, movies and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dozens of Halloween events are planned around town this year, from festivals to trunk-or-treats to movie showings. Here’s your Clarksville Now guide to all things Halloween. Unless otherwise noted, all events are open to the public. And hey, if you know of a local event we missed, email us the info at news@clarksvillenow.com.
clarksvillenow.com
Rock United to perform at season-closing Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Oct. 21, is the final 2022 Downtown @ Sundown featuring Rock United. Starting at 7 p.m., Rock United will take the stage for the entirety of the night. “This band will be sure to keep you entertained with a 70’s Classic Rock party right...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay launches new podcast – ‘Experience Austin Peay’ – to celebrate university’s importance to region
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University has launched a new podcast – “The Austin Peay Experience” – to highlight what the university is doing to become the region’s university of choice by APSU’s centennial in 2027. The podcast borrows its name from...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU unveils new incentives for next generation of Governor students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Saturday, Oct. 15, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari surprised a crowd of potential students when he announced several new initiatives aimed at getting them through college faster, at a lower cost and with more enriching experiences. “We’re so confident that you will thrive...
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay to host special presentation on science behind Bell Witch legend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Bell Witch legend has held the region’s attention for more than 200 years, but on Oct. 25 enthusiasts will hear a part of the story that will do more than spark their imaginations. They will learn that an (un)healthy dose of science also laces...
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay basketball programs celebrate new season of play with Govs’ Madness
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay men’s and women’s basketball teams celebrated their upcoming 2022-23 season of play with their second annual Govs Madness event. Govs Madness was made up of APSU basketball teams’ participating in the following events: 3-point competition, dunking contest and live scrimmages....
clarksvillenow.com
5 Star Media Group hosts Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours and Business to Business Expo was Thursday at 5 Star Media Group. About 200 people were on hand for business networking and tours of the radio stations and Clarksville Now, with food provided by the Choppin’ Block.
