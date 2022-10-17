ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Video Shows Hero Bristol PD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man Who Killed 2 Cops

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNv2n_0ic9GVh800
Bodycam video at the scene of the fatal shooting of two Bristol Police officers. Video Credit: Inspector General of Connecticut

A chilling bodycam video shows a hero police officer who had been shot as he takes down the suspect who allegedly killed two other cops in Connecticut.

The dramatic video released by the Connecticut Inspector General's Office investigating the shooting, shows the moment Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, who was already shot in the leg during an ambush, calls for backup and shoots and kills the alleged suspect.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a residential neighborhood in Bristol near the headquarters of ESPN.

Iurato is a New York native who graduated from Yorktown High School in Northern Westchester County.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” Iurato can be heard telling the dispatcher. “Send everyone."

“Officer shot, officer shot,” he says.

When the video begins, Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy had already been shot and killed allegedly by Nicholas Brutcher.

The Inspector General's office found Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds at the officers after they asked Brutcher's brother, Nicholas Brutcher to step outside the home in what the IG's Office said was an ambush.

In a step-by-step released by the IG's Office, the Bristol officers went to the side door of the house and spoke to Nathan Brutcher. They ordered Nathan Brutcher to show his hands and step out of the house.

As Nathan Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted.

Nicholas Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds attacking the officers from behind, fatally shooting both DeMonte and Hamzy, and wounding Iurato, the IG's Office said.

Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, Iurato was able to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. From that vantage point, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher.

"Although some details of the investigation remain to be determined, it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified," the Inspector General said.

Bodycam videos from DeMonte and Hamzy were not released to an invasion of personal privacy, the IG's Office said.

During Iuratos' video, a woman can be heard screaming in the background, as Iurato manages to limp around the house before more gunshots go off, and moaning can be heard on the video.

After a few minutes, Iurato fires a single shot, striking and killing Brutcher outside the house.

“One down. Suspect down,” he tells dispatch.

Connecticut state police have not released additional details regarding the reason for the ambush.

An investigation is continuing.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Shooting

Police have identified the person killed in an overnight shooting in Hartford Friday. It happened in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street at approximately 3:40 a.m., police said. Responding officers found a man that was shot and unresponsive. 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, of Hartford, was taken to a nearby...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Man killed in Hartford's 32nd homicide of year

HARTFORD — Police say a local man was fatally shot early Friday morning, bringing the city’s 2022 homicide count to 32. Hartford police identified the man as Raymond Lewis, 54, of Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford police said officers responded to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Funeral for 2 ambushed Bristol police officers draws peers from around US

The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country. Others who spoke at the service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy pleaded for an end to hatred...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown

Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
WATERTOWN, CT
insideedition.com

Man Accused of Killing 2 Cops Played High School Football With Aaron Hernandez

Three high school football teammates became cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Nick Brutcher and Alex Ryng all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Hernandez became a famous professional football player before he was convicted of murder in 2015. Ryng shot his wife to death before turning the gun on himself. Last week, the ambush murders of two police officers were carried out by the third high school teammate, Brutcher.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy