Union City VB wins Silver Bracket title at Jonesville Dig Pink Tournament

JONESVILLE, MI. — Jonesville High School played host to a big day of competitive volleyball this past Saturday, as teams around the area made the trip to compete in Jonesville’s annual Dig Pink Tournament.

The Union City Lady Chargers put together a tremendous weekend of play, coming together in all phases to bring home the championship of the Silver Bracket after defeating Pittsford in the championship in three sets.

Union City found themselves in an extremely competitive pool to start the day, consisting of Homer, Hillsdale Academy and Litchfield. As the tournament played out both Homer and Hillsdale would both finish in the top six of the entire field, eventually advancing on to the top bracket of play where one would be crowned champion while the other would fall in the semifinals. In pool play Union City finished 1-2, falling to Homer by scores of 8-25 and 12-25 and falling to Hillsdale Academy 22-25 and 18-25, before defeating Litchfield 25-21 and 25-17.

With such a tough bracket the Chargers fought their way through and ended advancing to the silver bracket, starting off the bracket play with a rematch from pool play versus Litchfield.

“It took us a little time to get rolling after a long break but once we got warmed back up the girls played a very strong match,” said Union City head coach Ashley Herman. Union City went on to defeat Litchfield 25-18 and 25-12 to advance to the silver bracket semifinals to face Hillsdale.

In a common theme this season for the Chargers extra sets were required in their next two games, starting with a 25-23, 16-25, 15-13 nail biter over Hillsdale to advance to the championship.

“We struggled with errors in this match but were able to hold things together enough to battle for a three set win to move on to the finals,” added Herman.

In the finals Union City would face a very good Pittsford team as both teams looked to bring home the trophy. Union City clicked in all phases of the game, going on to defeat Pittsford for the championship by scores of 25-14, 22-25, and 18-16.

“We put together our best offensive and defensive match of the day in the finals against a very strong Pittsford squad,” said Herman. “We doubled our hitting efficiency, we had six aces and 36 digs in the three set win. Set three was a thriller and went into extra points, but the girls never gave up and battled through complete exhaustion to leave with the Silver Bracket trophy.”

Leading Union City to the championship trophy was senior Mackenzie Hale who led the team in kills with 31 and digs with 32 while also adding five aces, one assist and one block.

Junior Laynie Elkins also wracked up double digit kills and digs in the championship run, recording 26 kills and 23 digs to go with four aces while senior teammate Carley Gordon also added double digit kills and digs, recording 15 kills and 29 digs to go along with nine aces and one block.

Sophomore Hailey Day also chipped in with double digit kills, throwing down 16 kills to go along with two aces, eight digs and a team high three blocks.

Junior Jordan Chard led the team in assists from her setter spot, recording 66 assists in addition to 23 digs, one block, five aces and seven kills.

Gracie Phelps had a monster day at the service line, serving up a team high 14 aces to go along with 16 assists, 23 digs and seven kills.

Also adding to the Union City Silver Bracket Championship was Addy Rumsey with two kills, two digs and two blocks; Josie Swartzle with one kill, one ace, and one dig; Ariana Kincaid with one dig; Aislyn Phelps with seven kills, two aces and 22 digs; and Mara Bailey with four digs and one ace.

“I continue to be impressed with the way this team is able to battle. We have had so many extra set matches this season and very few times have they not come away from those matches with a win,” exclaimed Herman.

Union City will finish up their 2022 conference play Tuesday when they host rival Quincy before traveling to Reading on Saturday for the Big 8 conference tournament.

“We are looking to finish strong and have another strong Saturday showing next weekend,” added Herman.

Quincy Volleyball finishes 2nd in pool play, falls in Gold Bracket quarterfinals

The Quincy Lady Orioles made the trip to Jonesville as well on Saturday to compete in the Jonesville Dig Pink Tournament, joining the numerous other teams in attendance to honor Eugene Pickford.

Quincy played tough all day long, finishing in second place in their pool to advance to the gold bracket of play, earning the sixth seed. In bracket play the Orioles ran into a buzzsaw, falling to a very good Hillsdale Academy team in two sets, losing by scores of 22-25 and 16-25.

“We battled with them the best I’ve seen us battle a tough team,” said Quincy head coach Alixandra Nietzert. “We held our game and kept our heads. It was nice for everyone to finally see what we are capable of!”

Leading Quincy in kills for the tournament was Alyssa McCavit with 15 kills, Danika Skirka with 13 kills, Mckynna Connin with nine kills and Abby Leosh with nine kills.

Quarterbacking the Oriole offense and leading the team at the service line was setter Elly Brewer who had 36 assists and six aces while teammate Josie Mescher added 17 assists and six aces.

Leading the Orioles in digs was Olivia Davenport with 45 digs followed by McCavit with 30 digs and Mescher with 18 digs.

Skirka led Quincy in blocks for the tournament with four.

Win the win Quincy’s record now stands at 7-18-4 overall on the season and 1-5 in the Big 8 conference. Quincy will next see action Tuesday when they travel to Union City to complete their conference regular season schedule, followed by a tri-meet on Thursday and the conference tournament at Reading on Saturday.