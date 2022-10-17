SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man.

According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kinlaw was transported to Memorial Hospital but died as a result of his injuries in the shooting and subsequent vehicle crash.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.