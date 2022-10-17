ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.

The first photo featured the Dancing With The Stars pro cozied up with Brian’s sons with his ex-wife: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with Sharna and Brian’s son Zane in the center. The second photo featured the mom lovingly gazing at her son. The third photo featured Brian and Sharna in a hot tub with all four of the kids again, and the last shot was a sweet photo of Sharna cradling Zane as they slept on the couch.

In the caption, Brian reflected on going on his first date to meet Sharna for coffee, and how glad he was that they both hit it off. “My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible,” he wrote. “I love you.”

Sharna made her own Instagram post with a slideshow of Brian, where she wrote that her boyfriend “keeps getting hotter” in the caption. She also commented on the Knots Landing star’s post with a loving message. “This is so beautiful,” she wrote. “2 years ago all my dreams came true, I just didn’t know it yet. Now I do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eENyh_0ic9Ftif00
Brian and Sharna go shopping together in April. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Other than Brian’s son with Sharna and kids with Megan, he also has an older son Kassius, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. Brian also opened up about whether he and Sharna had plans for more little ones in a July interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon [before Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” he said. “I think I’m done at five.” He also admitted that that decision could change. “I’m not saying never,” he said.

Brian and Megan were married for 10 years, before splitting up in 2020. It’s clear that the exes have a strong co-parenting relationship going, and Sharna admitted that she’d reached out to Megan after the two saw each other at a restaurant. Sharna said that the Jennifer’s Body star “really appreciated” the message in an episode of The Viall Files. “‘I’m around your kids all the time. If you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,'” Sharna said she wrote. “‘They are amazing kids. I love them and if there’s any way I can support in being part of this situation, let me know.'”

Comments / 11

Diane Spray-Lowe
4d ago

That is what I was going to say looks like she could afford something decent to wear .

Reply
18
Barkhouse Main
2d ago

OMG!! But why?…… there is nothing beautiful about this it!!!

Reply
7
Comments / 0

